Is Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Joining DWTS?

Lacey Chabert, one of the most beloved leading ladies on The Hallmark Channel, has been hard at work preparing some stunning waltz moves for her new Christmas movie, The Christmas Waltz. At least one former Dancing with the Stars alumn has watched her moves and openly suggested that Chabert might be a “shoe-in” for joining the cast someday in the future.

A Former DWTS Cast Member Thinks Chabert Would Be Great on the Show

Chabert herself has not yet commented on whether or not she’d be interested in joining Dancing with the Stars. But Candace Cameron Bure, who starred on Dancing with the Stars in Season 18, thinks Chabert would be a great addition to the show. She commented on one of Chabert’s Instagram photos of her training for Christmas Waltz and wrote: “I see DWTS in your future!” Here’s her comment:

In case you don’t remember Cameron Bure’s time on Dancing with the Stars, here’s a clip:

Candace Cameron Bure | All Dances From Dancing with the Stars | Season 18*all Dancing with the Stars dances performed by Candace Cameron Bure and Mark Ballas* 0:01 Week 1 – Contemporary – "Burn" – 25/30 1:19 Week 2 – Rumba – "Say Something" – 21/30 2:41 Week 3 – Jive – "Blue Suede Shoes" – 32/40 4:15 Week 4 – Quickstep – "The Ballroom Blitz" – 28/40… 2014-05-22T21:58:11Z

As for Chabert, many people had excited comments to make about her still photo from The Christmas Waltz.

Sarayu Blue wrote, “Look at that form!” Debbie Gibson commented, “Gorgeous!”

Here are some more photos that Chabert shared from her training for the movie.

She wrote in the post below: “This might have been one of the only moments we weren’t laughing. Having so much fun learning to dance. It’s such a challenge!!!! So thankful to be doing this with @jmgenereux @iamwillkemp @crysli001 @hanly003 Brought to you by #bruisedribs and a #brokentoe 😩”

It certainly hasn’t been easy, it sounds like. Chabert’s worked through a broken toe and bruised ribs, according to her post, but she stayed the course.

This isn’t the first time that Chabert has been suggested for the show. Before Season 27, Gold Derby polled viewers on possible additions to the cast and Lacey Chabert topped the list, International Business Times reported. Before Season 29, Fansided brought Chabert up again as a possible great addition.

She Rejoins Her Leading Man from ‘Love, Romance, & Chocolate’ in ‘The Christmas Waltz’

Chabert’s movie The Christmas Waltz airs on November 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern. She has another Christmas movie airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on December 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern called Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas.

The Christmas Waltz stars Chabert and leading man Will Kemp. Chabert and Kemp previously starred in the beloved Hallmark movie Love, Romance, & Chocolate.

READ NEXT: Where Was Hallmark’s Rome in Love Filmed?