Jack & Kristina Wagner Set Up Scholarship Fund After Son’s Death

Hallmark star Jack Wagner has been silent since his son Harrison’s tragic death. He and Harrison’s mother, Kristina Wagner, just took public action for the first time by setting up a scholarship in Harrison’s name that anyone can donate to.

The Scholarship Will Help Young Men with Addiction

Jack and his former wife Kristina Wagner have not spoken publicly since their son Harrison’s death. Setting up this scholarship is their first public statement since he died. A friend told People that they not only wanted to do something in their son’s honor, but also wanted to make a difference in other people’s lives at the same time.

“They want to be able to help other people and do something that will make a difference– as well as honor their son, Harrison,” the friend said.

According to the New Lifehouse Recovery website, Jack and Kristina personally set up the “Harrison Wagner Scholarship” in his honor.

The website noted, “All funds donated to the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund will be used to directly help young men pay their rent or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford their care at New Life House.”

The Scholarship’s Website Says Harrison ‘Lost His Battle with Addiction’

The New Lifehouse website noted that Harrison died from his battle with addiction. Prior to this, no public statements had been made hinting at Harrison’s cause of death.

The website shared: “Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply. We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

An official cause of death for Harrison has not been revealed. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office told People that Harrison Wagner’s “cause of death is deferred,” which means that more tests and studies are needed following the autopsy to determine why he died.

Harrison Wagner was found dead at the age of 27 in a Los Angeles parking lot.

According to Soaps in Depth, Jack and Kristina have two sons: Harrison, 27, and Peter, 32. Jack and Kristina Wagner divorced in 2006 after they were married for 12 years. She has guest-starred on “When Calls the Heart” on Hallmark, where Jack Wagner portrays a lead character.

Harrison Wagner had worked as a music producer and a DJ in Los Angeles, Soaps in Depth shared. Friends and followers have flocked to his last Instagram post to share their heartache and condolences to the family.

One person wrote, “I’m so sorry… fly high Sweet Harrison..🙏🏻.”

How to Donate to the Harrison Wagner Scholarship

According to the New Lifehouse Recovery website, anyone interested can donate to the scholarship fund by visiting the Square link here.

The donation page reads: “This scholarship fund is in the memory of Harrison Wagner. He will be forever missed and the time he spent with us will be forever cherished. New Life House is a long-term, age-specific recovery home that has been helping young men get sober since 1985. With a focus on community and deep internal change, New Life House helps men between the ages of 18 and 35 get a second chance.”

On the checkout page, you can choose any donation amount.

New Lifehouse also noted that you can call 888-357-7577 if you have a loved one who needs care but can’t afford the program.

