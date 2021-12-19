See Jack’s Bittersweet Message for Elizabeth on ‘When Hope Calls’

In the “When Hope Calls” season 2 Christmas episodes, Jack appeared before Abigail with a message for Elizabeth. While fans knew this moment was coming, they had no idea what to expect. “When Hope Calls,” which is airing season 2 on GAC Family, is the spinoff to Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” series.

Jack Had a Message Specifically for Elizabeth

Jack’s appearance didn’t happen until the very beginning of season 2 episode 2 of “When Hope Calls.”

His return happened in an unexpected way. In fact, there wasn’t a huge buildup to that moment like some fans had expected. He just was suddenly there, on-screen, sharing a scene with Lori Loughlin.

The moment happened at night, when Abigail was at the Brookfield hotel looking inside. Jack just casually walked up to her, appearing as if he had just seen her the day before.

“She’s gone for the night,” he said. “But I’m sure she mailed your letter.” He was referring to a letter that Abigail had written to Henry.

At first, Abigail thought she was talking to Gabriel. But when the man in the red Mountie uniform got closer, he revealed that he was Jack.

“I’ve missed you,” he said, as if it wasn’t highly unusual for a ghost to be standing there in front of her.

Abigail gave him a big hug and said: “I’ve missed you too. But I don’t understand it.”

“Well, it may surprise you, but neither do I,” ghost-Jack admitted. “It’s a beautiful town… Where another Mountie loves a good woman…”

He was referring to Gabriel and Lillian and, of course, himself and Elizabeth. And that’s when he shared his message for Elizabeth. For some reason, he couldn’t appear to her himself — only to Abigail.

Jack said:

Abigail, can you get a message to Elizabeth for me? … Let her know that I’m happy she’s moving on with her life. And let her know she’s doing a fine job with Little Jack and I could not be prouder of both of them.

“There’s so much she wants to tell you,” Abigail said, immediately trying to convince Jack to just visit Elizabeth himself.

But Jack had more to his message. He said:

And one more thing. You tell her that true love never dies. I know that now more than ever.

Abigail asked him to wait, but he simply said goodbye. He looked happy and at peace, without a strong desire to stay or a lot of sadness about being gone. She raced after him, but he still walked away. Abigail later woke up with a start, and it turned out the scene was a dream. It was left up to the viewers to decide if she was truly visited by Jack or if it was a “hopeful” dream.

Daniel Lissing Posted on Instagram About the Scene

Daniel Lissing posted on Instagram about the scene.

He shared a photo with Loughlin and wrote: “One last time in the red…”

In an interview with Deidre Behar of Entertainment Tonight, Behar asked Lissing if this was a permanent goodbye or if he might be persuaded to return as Jack more frequently in the future on either series.

He replied:

I have been approached in casual ways from people that are involved with these projects. Like, let’s do something more, let’s do something… And I’m like, ‘How?’ If you can give me a good way to do it, that makes sense, then I’ll be open to listening. So who knows what will come. But I’ll just leave it at that.

