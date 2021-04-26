Jack Wagner Confirms He’s Filming a New Hallmark Sequel

Jack Wagner of “When Calls the Heart” teased the release of a new Hallmark sequel on Instagram this week. In a humorous video shared from the airport, Wagner announced that he was headed to Vancouver to shoot the sixth installment of the “Wedding March” series.

In the video, Wagner said he was “beyond grateful” to be shooting another “Wedding March” film. Wagner plays Mick in the series, who finally proposed to Josie Bisett’s character Olivia in the fifth movie. Perhaps Mick and Olivia will finally get their happily ever after in the latest “Wedding March” chapter.

“I will keep you posted to behind the scenes of Wedding March,” Wagner vowed in the Instagram video. “And maybe some exciting footage of quarantining in the hotel room for two weeks,” he added, referencing safety precautions taken due to COVID-19. He had one other message for fans, saying “I hope everybody’s enjoying season 8 of When Calls the Heart.”

What to Expect From the Film

No release date has yet been announced for “Wedding March 6”. On the Hallmark Channel website, only one photo has been posted from the film. The photo shows Emily Tennant, who plays Bisett’s daughter Grace Pershing, standing in front of floral arrangements.

Tennant did not appear in the last “Wedding March” film, but it seems she will be back this time around. She made her Hallmark debut in “Christmas in Canaan.”

Part of the “Wedding March” series’ charm is that every film has new conflicts and new characters. Wagner and Bisett’s characters run a popular wedding venue together, Willow Lake Inn, and are always helping other people find love. In addition to the regular cast, fan-favorite Hallmark actors often appear in “Wedding March” films.

Cindy Busby from “Unleashing Mr. Darcy” appeared in Wedding March 5 as a wedding planner and Merritt Patterson from “Bad Date Chronicles” appeared in Wedding March 4 as a bride-to-be. It’s possible that more familiar Hallmark faces will appear in the sixth film.

Will Jack Wagner Write Music for the Film?

Wagner’s “Wedding March” character is a musician, but the acclaimed actor is also a musician in real life. His 1984 song “All I Need” reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He also wrote the song “You and Me” which his character Mick sings to Olivia in the first “Wedding March” movie.

In the movie that started it all, “The Wedding March”, college sweethearts Mick and Olivia reconnect after decades apart. Olivia is about to get married and Mick owns the inn where she’s planning to say “I Do.” Mick even steps in to be her wedding singer after her original band drops out. The blast from the past forces Olivia to think long and hard about who she truly wants to spend forever with.

If Olivia and Mick do finally tie the knot in “Wedding March 6”, it seems plausible that Jack Wagner would pen another song for the film. Mick does like to express his feelings through music and an original song performed at the wedding could be in the cards.

Don’t miss a new episode of “When Calls the Heart” Sunday, May 2nd at 9pm EST on the Hallmark Channel!

