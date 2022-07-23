Jack Wagner Reconnects With Fans After Son Harrison’s Tragic Death

On June 6, Hallmark star Jack Wagner was left heartbroken when his son Harrison was found dead. The 27-year-old was discovered in a parking lot, and a week later, the Wagner family revealed addiction issues had been the catalyst for the death. The “General Hospital” actor and Hallmark star took some time away from both work and social media in the weeks after his son’s sudden death. On July 11, he made his first public appearance since the family tragedy when he participated in a celebrity golf tournament. He even had his fans swooning as he did a little dance at the 17th hole, which seemed to signal he was enjoying the outing despite his ongoing grief. Now, Wagner revealed he was ready to take two additional, significant steps forward in returning to his regular life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wagner Shared an Update on Instagram

On July 22, Wagner uploaded a brief video to his Instagram page, his first post since his son’s death. He revealed he was at the airport, waiting at a gate for a flight to Vancouver. As many of his fans know, Vancouver is where “When Calls the Heart” films, and Wagner confirmed he was returning to work. “Excited to start S10 @wcth_tv #Hearties on @hallmarkchannel,” he teased in the caption of his post, which was exciting news for both his followers and his colleagues.

Wagner also had an important message for his supporters. “Thank you all so much for the love & support you’ve sent me, it’s helped me more than you’ll ever know,” the actor wrote. At the end of his caption, he added, “Again thank you for all the love, right back at ya,” with a heart emoji. The “WCTH” star’s video echoed what he wrote in his caption. He again thanked everybody for the “love and kindness” they’ve sent him, and added he was “beyond grateful and excited” to have the opportunity to start working on “WCTH” again.

The Actor Made a Promise to His Fans

The brief video clip also contained a promise from Wagner. He shared he would post some behind-the-scenes footage from the set as he dives back into filming, and he hoped it would make everybody laugh. In less than 10 hours, Wagner’s video had already been viewed nearly 30,000 times. In addition, nearly 900 people took a moment to comment and send Wagner more love.

Wagner’s “WCTH” co-star Erin Krakow teasingly commented, “Hurry up! Somebody has to bake the scones!” Fellow Hallmark and soap star Cameron Mathison wrote, “Love you brother,” and Wagner also received supportive notes from Emily Hutchinson, “The Bold & the Beautiful” star Ashley Jones, singer Debbie Gibson, and entertainment reporter Deidre Behar.

Fans added numerous supportive comments as well. “I’m glad you were able to feel our love and support. Thinking of you all,” one supporter noted. Another shared, “Sending continued love and prayers! Here’s to a fabulous Season 10!!” Hallmark did not officially renew “WCTH” until June, but filming for season 10 was quickly ramped up to begin in late July. Filming will continue until mid-November, and viewers are clearly excited to see what’s on the way.