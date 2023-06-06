Jack & Kristina Wagner Share Heartbreaking Memories on Anniversary of Son’s Death

To mark the somber first anniversary of their son Harrison’s death at age 27, Hallmark star Jack Wagner and his ex-wife, actress Kristina Wagner, both posted touching memories of their youngest son on June 6, 2023.

One year prior, on June 6, 2022, Harrison was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot, according to People. In July, the outlet reported, the former couple issued a joint statement saying that Harrison had struggled for years with drugs and alcohol, and “ultimately lost his battle with addiction.”

That was confirmed in December, when the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released Harrison’s cause of death, calling it an “accident,” with an overdose of Fentanyl and Alprazolam — the generic name for Xanax — as the official cause.

On what would have been Harrison’s 28th birthday on December 1, Jack and Kristina, who fell in love on the set of “General Hospital” and were married from 1994 to 2006, per Us Weekly, started the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund to “help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

Jack Wagner Posts Childhood Photo of Son Harrison on Anniversary of His Death

In memory of his son, Jack Wagner posted an Instagram photo of his son as a child, roasting a hot dog over a campfire, with a heartbreaking caption.

“My youngest, so pure, so perfect,” he wrote. “I love you Harrison, I miss you Harrison. My Heart goes out to parents who have lost a child. There are No Words So we cry And Celebrate Harrison Hale Wagner 12/1/94-6/6/22💔”

Some of Jack’s Hallmark colleagues tapped the “heart” to like his post, including Brennan Elliott, Kevin McGarry, Kayla Wallace, and Pascale Hutton. The Instagram account for series he’s on, “When Calls The Heart,” commented, “Sending you love ❤️”

Within hours of Jack’s post, over 800 fans had also left touching comments, including many who could relate to the pain of losing a child.

“Prayers up for your family,” one wrote. “This month marks 23 years since we lost our 6 year old. I can totally relate to your pain. May you find peace. ❤️”

Another person commented, “Lost my 15 year old son 5/5/15. It is the worst pain a parent can ever experience. Sending prayers for you on this hard 1st year anniversary! God pless you and your family! 🙏❤️🙏❤️”

Kristina Wagner & Son Peter Also Posted Heartbreaking Memories of Harrison

Also on June 6, Kristina Wagner, who still appears on “General Hospital” and had a recurring role on Season 10 of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” posted a video of Harrison as an adult, taken during a hiking excursion near Palm Springs, California.

In the video, Harrison is seen shirtless wearing shorts and a backward visor with a mountain range in the background. After picking up a rock and approaching the camera, he starts to speak.

“You know, everybody’s got pain and struggles in life,” he says. “That’s why we get out of ourselves, and whatever our God is, and whatever our belief is, outside of ourself … we wish for an amazing life, open-mindedness, happiness, and love.”

He then approaches a giant pile of rocks, presumably left by other hikers, and says, “Let’s make a wish.” After closing his eyes, taking a deep breath, and clasping the rock in his hands, he tosses the rock onto the pile.

In the caption, Kristina wrote, “We shot this video on Araby Trail and here I am posting it on the first anniversary of Harrison’s death. His words are comforting to me. It’s brutally painful to loose my boy. I still believe in open mindedness, happiness, and love and I still have hope for wishes come true. Thank you Harrison.”

Meanwhile, she and Jack’s oldest child, son Pete Wagner, posted his own photo of himself with his brother on the anniversary of his death.

He wrote, “Hard to accept that it has already been a year since you passed. You touched countless lives and filled hearts with love. You lit up everything around you. My closest bond Forever and Always. You live on.”