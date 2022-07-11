Fans Celebrate Jack Wagner’s First Public Appearance Since Son’s Death

Hallmark star Jack Wagner endured significant heartache when his son, Harrison, died at the age of 27. He’s been silent on social media, but recently made an appearance at a celebrity golf tournament. Fans applauded him as he danced in one of his first public videos since the tragedy.

Wagner Was Seen Dancing at the 17th Golf Hole During a Celebrity Tournament

Wagner participated in a celebrity golf tournament known as the American Century Championship. Tony Romo ultimately took first place, Sports Illustrated reported. The tournament has raised more than $6 million for charities, and Romo donated his $125,000 win to charities in South Lake Tahoe, Golf Week Today reported.

When Wagner was at the 17th hole on Sunday, July 10, he could be seen dancing to the music. You can watch him in the video shared on Twitter below.

Great dance moves by Jack yesterday on the 17th hole with his song playing in the background. 🕺🕺🕺 ⛳️ 🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RrboLkKe1D — TerryAnn O'Sullivan (@OTerryann) July 11, 2022

Here’s another video of Wagner competing during the tournament.

Wagner placed 14th overall, putting him in the top 20 competitors.

Congratulations Tony Romo @tonyromo for placing 1st in the tournament. And so proud of Jack Wagner, he placed 14th place, within the top 20 participants. Way to go Jack. ⛳️ 🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YPkCmdFn47 — TerryAnn O'Sullivan (@OTerryann) July 10, 2022

He was interviewed briefly during the competition, KCRA News reported in the video below.

Celebrities compete at the American Century Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe Hundreds will gather along the shores of Lake Tahoe this weekend to enjoy the 33rd annual American Century Golf Championship. Spectators can watch from the sidelines and cheer on their favorite celebrities. More than 80 celebs from the sports and entertainment world will play in this three-day tournament. Among those who are playing at Edgewood… 2022-07-09T01:51:44Z

Wagner is a two-time ACC champion at the tournament.

He told KCRA News at about 1:23 in the video above, “It always feels good to be up at Lake Tahoe at this tournament.”

When asked how he was playing he said, “Not so great, but having a good time.”

Fans Celebrated Wagner’s Appearance at the Tournament

Wagner fans celebrated his appearance at the tournament.

Trish wrote in response to his dance, “OMG…!!! I love this..!!! Haha 😊😃😊”

Martha H tweeted, “Gooooo jack we are rooting for you here in colorado We are big Wcth fans and we send you all our love get that hole in one.”

Gooooo jack we are rooting for you here in colorado We are big Wcth fans and we send you all our love get that hole in one @JackWagnerhpk pic.twitter.com/AZSUUw6HYJ — Martha H (@MarthaH34307861) July 9, 2022

Alice Forestpaltro wrote that she was happy to see him there and hopes it means Bill will return to “When Calls the Heart” too.

She wrote, “…have been worried about Jack, & am so happy to see him getting out there! We’re watching for evidence of Bill returning to HV.”

I'm so glad that Jack Wagner is playing. I was worried that he'd be too sad to play, but he's never missed it since the tournament started! — sjbobo (@sjbobo58) July 9, 2022

Sjbobo on Twitter wrote, “I’m so glad that Jack Wagner is playing. I was worried that he’d be too sad to play, but he’s never missed it since the tournament started!”

Excited to see Jack @JackWagnerhpk play and cheering him on for a win🏌️‍♂️ — Laurie Haas (@Laurie012) July 9, 2022

Laurie Haas tweeted, “Excited to see Jack @JackWagnerhpk play and cheering him on for a win🏌️‍♂️”

Pamela Smith tweeted, “Go get em @JackWagnerhpk the #Hearties are rooting for you! We love you! ❤”

Karen Tennyson added, “Good luck Jack !!! Cheering you on from NJ! ⛳️ 🍀 ❤️🦋🙏🙏”

Maryemma tweeted, “We are all rooting for you Jack ❤️⛳️🏌‍♂️☀️ Good Luck today.”

Jack Wagner’s son, Harrison, was found dead on Monday, June 6, at the age of 27. Wagner and his former wife Kristina Wagner set up a scholarship fund in their son’s name in order to help men who are struggling with addiction. The fund was set up on the New Lifehouse Recovery website. On the scholarship’s home page, the New Lifehouse website noted that Harrison died from his battle with addiction.

A friend of the Wagners told People that they wanted to do something in their son’s honor while also making a lasting difference in other people’s lives after the tragedy.

