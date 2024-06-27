Jack Wagner: The Top 15 Questions Answered

It’s Jack Wagner!

Wagner has been a fan-favorite actor in Hallmark projects for many years, and he still has a big fan base from his time in the soap opera world, too.

So we’ve put together the top 15 questions asked about him by fans and are giving you the answers!

1. Who Is Jack Wagner Married to in Real Life? Is He Dating?

Wagner is not currently married or publicly dating anybody. He has been involved with co-stars in the past, though.

The Hallmark actor was previously married to Kristina Wagner, noted Us Weekly. In addition, TMZ shared that the actor was once engaged to Heather Locklear.

As Soaps in Depth noted, Wagner dated his “The Bold and the Beautiful” co-star, Ashley Jones for a while, too.

2. What Is Jack Wagner’s Net Worth?

Celebrity Net Worth indicates the Hallmark star’s net worth is $9.8 million. In addition to an acting career spanning decades, he also released multiple albums as a singer.

3. Did Jack Wagner Know He Had a Daughter?

In March 2012, Wagner opened up to People about reuniting with his grown daughter. He learned about her after her biological mother had placed her for adoption as an infant.

While the actor consulted a lawyer at the time, he was advised he had few options to intervene in the adoption placement. In addition, he had a brief relationship with the woman involved and didn’t know if what he was told about her having his baby was the truth.

Wagner did not meet his biological daughter, Kerry, for the first time until she was 23 years old.

“I get so emotional. She’s the new light in my life, as well as my sons, and I’m really grateful to her for having the courage to find me,” he told People.

4. Was Jack Wagner Married to Heather Locklear?

Wagner and Locklear were engaged, but they never married. TMZ reported in November 2011 that the stress of trying to plan their wedding drove them apart.

The media outlet also reported that Wagner and Locklear determined trying to blend their families with young children was too disruptive to pursue.

5. Is Jack Wagner Related to Robert Wagner? Are They Family?

No, there is no indication that the two actors are related to one another in any way. The Hallmark star’s biography on IMDb indicates he grew up in Washington, Missouri, and his parents were Peter and Scotty.

6. What Is Jack Wagner’s Age? How Old & Tall Is He?

According to IMDb, Wagner was born on October 3, 1959, making him 64 years old. He is 5 feet, 11 3/4 inches tall.

7. What Was Jack Wagner’s Biggest Hit Out of His Songs?

Play

Billboard lists Wagner’s song “All I Need” as his biggest hit. It debuted in October 1984 and spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song made its way up to the second spot on the chart.

8. What Soap Did Jack Wagner Play on?

The Hallmark star’s first major soap opera role was on “General Hospital,” shares Soap Central. He played the character of Frisco Jones, beginning in January 1984.

He appeared on “General Hospital” on and off until April 2013, and he also appeared on other soaps throughout his career.

Wagner portrayed Warren Lockridge on “Santa Barbara” from 1991 to 1993, Liam/Jacques in 1997 on “Sunset Beach,” and Dominick “Nick” Marone on “The Bold and the Beautiful” on and off between 2003 and 2012.

9. How Many Kids Did Jack and Kristina Wagner Have?

The couple had two sons, notes People, named Peter and Harrison.

10. Does Jack Wagner Have Grandchildren?

No, Wagner does not currently have any grandchildren.

11. What Happened to Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison?

Harrison Wagner died in June 2022, shared Today. He was found deceased in a parking lot in North Hollywood, California, on June 6. He was 27 years old.

Fentanyl and Alprazolam intoxication caused Harrison’s death, which was labeled as an “accident.” The family released a statement about his death and began “The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund.”

“We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction,” they disclosed.

12. What Happened to Bill Avery on ‘When Calls the Heart?’

When season 9 of “When Calls the Heart” ended, many fans were worried about Wagner’s character of Bill Avery. As Soaps.com noted, Avery became ill and resisted getting treatment.

Avery was still sick as season 10 began, and some fans were worried the character might be killed off. Luckily, that was not the case. Avery recovered and was still prominent throughout season 11.

On June 2, Wagner talked with TV Insider about both the end of season 11 and what he anticipated for season 12.

He admitted he would like Bill to “have some romance again” in season 12. He also teased, “I think there has to be some sort of threat to Hope Valley again. I think that always pays off because it brings the community together.”

13. Does Jack Wagner Play Golf?

The actor is a long-time golfer. Soap Central indicated he anticipated becoming a professional golfer when he was still a teenager.

Wagner attended the University of Missouri for a brief period and won the state golf championship. He hoped to transfer to the University of Arizona on a golf scholarship, but that plan didn’t pan out.

However, he auditioned for the drama program at the University of Arizona and received a full scholarship. From that point on, acting, rather than golf, became his focus.

14. How Many Times Has Jack Wagner Been Married?

The Hallmark star has only been married once, to his fellow “General Hospital” and “When Calls the Heart” co-star Kristina. The couple wed in December 1993, according to Closer Weekly.

The Wagners welcomed their first son, Peter, in 1990, and Harrison arrived in 1994. They split and filed for divorce in 2001, but reconciled in 2004. Ultimately, the couple split again and finalized their divorce in 2006.

15. What Happened to Peter on ‘Melrose Place?’

The finale of “Melrose Place” aired in 1999, TV Fanatic noted. In the finale, Wagner’s character Dr. Peter Burns, and his girlfriend, Locklear’s Amanda Woodward, faked their deaths.

After faking their deaths, the couple ran off to a tropical island together. Woodward returned when a reboot of “Melrose Place” developed, but she returned without Burns.