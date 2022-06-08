Medical Examiner’s Update on Jack Wagner’s Son Leaves Questions About Cause of Death

Hallmark star Jack Wagner’s son, Harrison Wagner, was found dead on Monday, June 6. Harrison was only 27. The medical examiner’s most recent report has left more questions surrounding Harrison’s cause of death.

The Autopsy Did Not Reveal a Cause of Death

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office told People that Harrison Wagner’s “cause of death is deferred.”

The coroner’s office continued, noting in a statement: “Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies… Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

According to a Los Angeles County case report, Harrison Wagner was found dead on Monday, June 6, in a parking lot. He was 27 years old. The Sun reported that Harrison was pronounced dead at 5:14 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner.

Harrison Wagner had worked as a music producer and a DJ in Los Angeles, Soaps in Depth shared.

In 2016, Harrison went missing for five days, The Wrap reported. At the time, Harrison was 21. Jack Wagner shared publicly that his son had suffered a relapse related to substance abuse and was found five days after he disappeared. Wagner also revealed that he had struggled with similar issues when he was younger.

Before his son returned, Wagner had tweeted, “I fear for my youngest son’s safety. Harrison has struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He’s relapsed & is MIA 5days.”

Wagner later said in a tweet, “Harrison’s been in touch, he’s 21 & in charge of his life. ty for the lv & prayers, please continue to share your struggles, it helps us all.”

Officials have not shared any speculations about what might have caused Harrison’s death.

Friends & Followers Flooded His Last Instagram Post with Condolences

Harrison’s last Instagram post was introspective, where he wrote, “Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts. 🤔” The photo showed him listening to music and looking off into the distance. Friends and followers flooded his post with condolences.

One person wrote, “I’m heart broken I kept praying you were doing great..😢😢.”

Nicole Elizabeth wrote, “my deepest condolences. Just know your son is at peace now and welcomed by God and all the Angels 😇. May God Bless.”

Tara Scarborough wrote, “I’m so sorry… fly high Sweet Harrison..🙏🏻.”

Janet Galler replied, “I am sorry you had such a difficult struggle. May your loved ones someday find solace in the times of joy you shared and gratitude for the time you had with each other. Rest In Peace now forever. ❤️”

Michelle Jeffers wrote, “RIP, Harrison! I’m so sorry for your loss. Prayers for your mom, dad and brother! 😢”

Dscarter1526 wrote, “RIP, I’m a fan of your mom’s and it breaks my heart for her. ❤️”

Jack and Kristina Harrison have two sons: Harrison, 27, and Peter, 32, according to Soaps in Depth. Jack and Kristina Wagner divorced in 2006 after they were married for 12 years. She has guest-starred on “When Calls the Heart” on Hallmark, where Jack Wagner portrays a lead character.

