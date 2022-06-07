Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison’s Last Instagram Post Before His Death

Jack Wagner’s son, Harrison Wagner, was found dead on Monday, June 6. Just two weeks before his death, Harrison shared an introspective post on Instagram. Now friends and followers are flocking there to share their condolences.

He Wrote: ‘YOU Are Left with YOU and Your Thoughts”

Harrison Wagner’s last Instagram post was shared just two weeks before he died. It was an introspective post that showed him listening to music and looking off into the distance.

He wrote, “Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts. 🤔”

According to a Los Angeles County report, he was found dead in an LA parking lot. The Sun reported that it had confirmed Jack Wagner’s son’s death, and that a medical examiner said Harrison was pronounced dead at 5:14 a.m. No further details are known at this time, and a cause of death is being investigated. Harrison Wagner was only 27.

Friends and followers flocked to Harrison Wagner’s last post to share their condolences after news of his death spread.

One person wrote, “I’m heart broken I kept praying you were doing great..😢😢.”

Tara Scarborough wrote, “I’m so sorry… fly high Sweet Harrison..🙏🏻.”

Taryn Kolodny wrote, “RIP I hope you are in a happier place ❤️.”

Others wrote that they were praying for his parents, Jack and Kristina Wagner, and his brother Peter.

Nicole Elizabeth wrote, “my deepest condolences. Just know your son is at peace now and welcomed by God and all the Angels 😇. May God Bless.”

Friends and fans shared their condolences on Twitter too.

I am absolutely heartbroken & sick over the loss of Harrison Wagner. My thoughts & prayers are with Peter, Kristina & Jack. Much love to them all #GH pic.twitter.com/2PnvBshQLX — 💐Ang💐 (@afenuch) June 7, 2022

One fan wrote, “I am absolutely heartbroken & sick over the loss of Harrison Wagner. My thoughts & prayers are with Peter, Kristina & Jack. Much love to them all #GH.”

I am so sorry to hear about the death of their son Harrison. Prayers to Kristina Wagner and Jack Wagner and their family, friends, and loved ones and their health and happiness. RIP Harrison Wagner. Fly High Sweet Soul. 🕊🙏🏾 🕊❤️ May God Rest His Soul and Bless You All. 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/ih2SEN3z6A — Amaya #IStandWithUkraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@Amaya1531) June 7, 2022

Amaya wrote, “I am so sorry to hear about the death of their son Harrison. Prayers to Kristina Wagner and Jack Wagner and their family, friends, and loved ones and their health and happiness. RIP Harrison Wagner. Fly High Sweet Soul. 🕊🙏🏾 🕊❤️ May God Rest His Soul and Bless You All. 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️.”

Harrison Wagner Had Recently Shared Photos with His Family

Harrison Wagner had also recently shared photos with his family. He posted a photo with his brother Peter two weeks before his death and wrote, “The Ranch Family.”

His brother Peter had shared a similar picture on his own Instagram.

Harrison’s mother, Kristian, had recently shared a photo on Instagram on May 20 with her two sons and revealed that she and her sons had said farewell to the Wagner Ranch.

She wrote, “The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it. Oh Ranch, it’s time to part. We’ll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead.”

On April 21, Harrison wrote that he was grateful for his mom.

On March 17, he shared a photo with his dad and wrote, “Like father like son.”

