Jack Wagner’s Son Peter Breaks Silence About Brother’s Death

Hallmark star Jack Wagner’s son, Harrison, was found dead on Monday morning, June 6. He was only 27. Now his older brother Peter is opening up about his brother and the family’s heartbreaking loss.

Harrison was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot on June 6, and his cause of death has not yet been determined.

Peter Wagner Shared a Series of Photos with His Brother

Peter opened up about his brother on Instagram, sharing photos of the two together.

He simply wrote, “Always with you.”

Then he shared a series of photos, including photos of the two brothers when they were children. He shared a photo of Harrison in a football uniform, and he shared photos of the two as they grew up together.

Jack and Kristina Wagner have two sons: Harrison, 27, and Peter, 32, Soaps in Depth reported. Jack and Kristina divorced in 2006 after they were married for 12 years, but the family remained close even after the divorce. She guest-starred on “When Calls the Heart” on Hallmark, where Jack Wagner portrays a lead character.

Friends & Followers Shared Condolences & Love to Peter & His Brother

Friends and followers flocked to Peter’s post, sharing their condolences and love for Peter and his brother.

Ely140 simple replied, “💔 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Jeffrey Barber wrote, “Sorry for you loss Peter🕊🙏🏻 condolences to you and the family 🙏🏻.”

Twin Islands Retreat wrote, “I’m so very sorry. There aren’t any words right now but know love and strength are being sent from everyone🌏❤️.”

CJ Rey simply wrote, “Always here for you brother ♥️.”

Darlene wrote, “I am so so sorry! Your Brother was such a beautiful person. My prayers go out to you and your mom and dad. May he Rest In Peace! 😢.”

Vicki Hylemon wrote, “So heartbreaking. Prayers of peace and comfort for you and your family as you try to cope with the loss of your loved one! 🙏🏼.”

Erin Elizabeth wrote, “So incredibly sorry for your loss and the pain your family is going through. Wishing you, your Mom and your Dad nothing but love and healing.”

Gina Batcho replied, “I have been a fan of your parents since day 1. There are really no words. I am so deeply sorry for the loss of your brother. I pray for you, you mom, dad and entire family. May you Rest in Eternal Peace Harrison.🙏✝️🙏.”

On behalf of myself and the entire #GH family, our hearts go out to Kristina Wagner, Jack, and their family during this devastating time. We ask that you respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts. — Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank) June 8, 2022

Frank Valentini, the executive producer of “General Hospital,” tweeted: “On behalf of myself and the entire #GH family, our hearts go out to Kristina Wagner, Jack, and their family during this devastating time. We ask that you respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts.”

Harrison and Peter’s mom, Kristina, had shared numerous photos with her sons on Instagram. Most recently, she shared a photo on May 20 with her two sons and revealed that she and her sons had just said farewell to the Wagner Ranch.

She wrote, “The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it. Oh Ranch, it’s time to part. We’ll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead.”

