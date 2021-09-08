Jack Wagner Shares ‘When Calls the Heart’ Set Photo of Bill & Nathan

Jack Wagner, who stars as Bill Avery on Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” is known for sharing behind-the-scenes photos during filming. He recently posted a new photo showing Bill and Nathan on the set while filming for season 9. He then later followed up by sharing a behind-the-scenes moment between Bill and Henry.

The Photo Shows Bill & Nathan Sleeping Because There’s No Crime That Day

The funny photo certainly isn’t an actual scene in season 9, but it’s a lighthearted behind-the-scenes moment during a busy day of filming. Wagner wrote on Instagram: “Not a lot of Crime in Hope Valley Today!!🥱😝😝.” He also shared that Pascale Hutton, who stars as Rosemary, took the photo.

Of course, the cast had to join in with their own replies and jokes, and fans joined in on the fun too. Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) simply replied with an emoji of two spoons.

McGarry joked back, writing: “Sleeping my way to the top!”

Wagner replied: “Shhh don’t wake me🤷”

A fan replied: “Ahhh!! I love this so much!! You two are the BEST!”

Another fan wrote: “Best crime fighting team in Hope Valley.”

Another fan wrote: “A quiet town is the best kind of town! Looking forward to more scenes between you two in S9 ❤️❤️❤️”

Wagner’s last post from the set was almost a month ago, when he showed a video of himself riding his horse through Hope Valley.

In the video, he also talked about his new “Wedding March” movie that was premiering soon.

Wagner Also Shared a Video with Martin Cummins

Wagner also recently shared a video with Martin Cummins (who plays Henry) on his Instagram story. He said, “Bill gets along with almost everybody in Hope Valley” and then Cummins showed up and told a joke.

The moment didn’t reveal anything about season 9, but it was a fun lighthearted scene between the two actors.

Fans were excited when they learned earlier this year that Cummins was indeed returning for season 9. There was concern that he wouldn’t after his character, Henry, left town — possibly for good — at the end of season 8.

But Cummins is back. It’s not clear how he’s been written back into the script, but he’s been busy filming for season 9.

Wagner often shares lighthearted videos and moments on his Instagram while filming for the series. Here’s one from November 2020 with Krakow while they were filming season 8.

And here’s one from October 2020 with his horse.

In August 2020, he shared this video in honor of Mountie Monday.

And here’s a video he shared in 2019 from the final day of filming season 7.

Krakow recently shared on Instagram that “When Calls the Heart” will return sometime in February 2022. Details about whether or not there will be a “When Calls the Heart” Christmas movie first aren’t yet available. However, a Christmas movie for the spinoff, “When Hope Calls,” is in the works. Production Weekly’s issue released on August 26 listed “When Hope Calls” as being part of Hideway Pictures’ upcoming production plans in the North Bay, Ontario, region of Canada. Another movie, called “Jingle Bell Princess,” is also listed for Hideaway Pictures.

