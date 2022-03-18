Jaeda Lily Miller Comments on Allie’s Absence from ‘When Calls the Heart’

Jaeda Lily Miller’s character, Allie, on “When Calls the Heart” has been missing from the first two episodes of the show, and wasn’t seen on the cast list for episode 3. However, Miller has shut down a rumor about why her character isn’t on the Hallmark series, and confirmed that she is indeed going to be part of the new season.

She Said She Was Fully Vaccinated During Filming & Allie Will Be Returning

Some fans were curious why Allie hasn’t been on “When Calls the Heart” yet this season, and that curiosity led to unfounded, false rumors circulating that Miller wasn’t vaccinated during part of the filming. But Miller quickly put those rumors to rest.

She wrote on Twitter, “sorry not true, i was fully vaxxed at the time. sometimes we’re just not written in episodes. all is good and i look forward to u seeing Allie when she does show up 😊 #Hearties.”

According to the show’s storyline, Allie is currently visiting her grandparents. We know from previous seasons that her biological father was a criminal, so she’s estranged from his side of the family. We also know that her biological mother — Nathan’s sister — is no longer alive. Nathan adopted her in season 8.

Showrunner John Tinker said in an interview that Allie is visiting Nathan’s parents. Allie’s absence has allowed the storyline about Nathan being injured to progress without concern about who would take care of Allie while he was recovering. It also allowed for a sweet scene in episode 2 where he received a letter from her and fondly thought about how much he cared for his adopted daughter.

When Is Allie Returning to ‘When Calls the Heart’?

As far as when Allie’s returning to “When Calls the Heart,” the answer hasn’t been officially shared yet. However, Crown Media’s press releases and photos from upcoming episodes can provide us with a guess.

In the cast lists for the upcoming episodes in the series. Miller’s name isn’t listed until season 9 episode 5. This is also when we first see photos of Allie in the lineup for new episodes on Hallmark’s press website. So although not guaranteed, it’s likely that we won’t see Allie again on the show until season 9 episode 5.

Miller did share some behind-the-scenes photos on Twitter from the new season, before it premiered on March 6.

Jaiven Natt, who plays Robert, shared a photo with Miller that she retweeted. The photo was taken when the season was close to wrapping filming.

She said they had a lot of fun on set while filming.

She shared the fun video above in honor of Natt’s birthday.

In May, she assured Hearties fans that they don’t need to worry about Nathan because he will always have Allie.

Fans love Jaeda Lily Miller’s role as Allie and are excited to finally see her return to the show.

