Hallmark Star Shares Touching Tribute to Mom After ‘Best in Show’ Wins

Hallmark star Jaime M. Callica shared a sweet story on Instagram about how his mother’s influence led to both of them winning a bevy of top awards for their gardening endeavors at a local festival, including two “best in show” honors.

“Talk about pure, uncut, JOY!” he wrote at the end of his post, where he included photos of the two of them with almost more ribbons than they could hold.

He shared more details about their big wins in another Instagram post, which he tagged his mother Debroah Callica in. He wrote that they won two best-in-show awards, six first-place ribbons, eight second-place ribbons, and four third-place ribbons.

“I may be too scared to take spiders out of the house, but I’m a zombie apocalypse, WE GON MAKE IT!!” he wrote.

Callica is known among Hallmark viewers for movies like “Christmas with a Kiss” and “Wedding Every Weekend.” He’s also starred in a number of Christmas movies for other networks too, like “A Christmas Proposal,” “Meeting Mr. Christmas,” “Merry Liddle Christmas Baby,” and more, according to IMDb.

Jaime Callica Said He Didn’t Even Like Gardening When He Was a Kid

Callica talked about his big wins in an Instagram post. He started out by sharing that his mother had always been an “avid gardener,” but growing up he didn’t share the same passion.

“I wanted to basically do ANYthing but help water, prune, harvest, etc 😮‍💨,” he wrote.

But about five to six years ago, he added, he looked at his lawn and realized that he had let things really get out of hand.

He said he told himself: “You’re a grown, handsome man (lol) and your lawn looks terrrrrible. You should be ashamed of yourself!”

His first step, he said, was to beautify the landscape at his home, getting his lawn and flowers into great shape. The next year, he turned his eyes to sustainable gardening.

“The following year is when I took an active interest in growing the food which sustains us all summer and fall- which honestly is such a blessing,” he wrote.

Today, Gardening Is One of His Favorite Hobbies, Callica Shared

Callica shared that a few years ago, his mother asked if he wanted to enter some vegetables into a local festival.

“Ma goes: ‘Jay, you want to enter some veggies in the Country Fest?'”, he wrote. “Check me, a guy who LOVES to compete: ‘ABSOLUTELY!! EVERYONE IS GOING DOWN!!'”

Ever since then, he said, they’ve competed in the festival and walked away with some great honors. He shared a photo showing them holding up a lot of ribbons from this year’s competition, including two “best in show” awards.

“I’d say we did pretttttty alright!” he wrote. “Yes, as you can see, there are a few too many reds (2nd Place finishes) and a few 3rd places (room from improvement next year) but do y’all see our two BEST IN SHOW, ribbons??!! Talk about pure, uncut, JOY!”

In one reply, he shared how much is love for gardening has grown over the years: “There are few things I genuinely enjoy more than this, you know?”

In a reply to another person’s comment, he shared that the awards weren’t easy to get.

“Mind you, the weather was so bad until late this year, so lots of what we’d normally enter, we couldn’t. But still very happy with the results!! 🙏🏾🫶🏾🙌🏾🤗👨🏾‍🌾👩🏽‍🌾” he wrote.

When another person commented on how sweet his bond with his mother is, he jokingly replied, “Definitely more fun now compared to the days where I haaaaaated it [gardening] haha. Appreciate you! 🫶🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾👨🏾‍🌾👩🏽‍🌾.”

