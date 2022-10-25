James Denton Comments on Plans for Good Witch’s Future

James Denton, who starred in Hallmark’s now-canceled series, “Good Witch,” has commented on the chance that the series might return sometime in the future. Here’s what he said.

Denton Said There’s a Chance ‘Good Witch’ Will Return

In an interview with TV Insider, Denton revealed: “I think there’s a chance. I know [with] the popularity of the show and the circumstances under which it ended sort of abruptly that it would not surprise me if we revisit it.”

However, he added, nothing concrete is in the works at the moment. He starred as Sam in the series, Cassie’s husband.

“Nobody’s made me an offer,” he clarified. “There’s nothing in the works, but I think the odds are decent just because I know the network respects the franchise. It ran for 14 years between the movies and the series. So I think there’s a decent chance, but I had to say in the same breath there is nothing in the immediate works.”

A Hallmark Executive Already Hinted That ‘Good Witch’ Might Return

Denton’s not the only one talking about the series’ possible return.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP of programming for Hallmark Media, shared a hint about “Good Witch” returning during a Television Critics Association event in August, Variety reported.

“As far as ‘Good Witch,’ which I think we’re always interested in thinking about what we can do with our most popular IP,” Daly said. “I can’t announce anything specific about that.”

When Hallmark canceled “Good Witch,” the network thanked the cast for seven seasons and eight movies.

Randy Pope, SVP of programming and development, said in a statement shared with Heavy:

‘Good Witch’ has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season series. We thank our leads whose chemistry and talent made ‘Good Witch’ such a beloved and uniquely special viewing experience: Catherine Bell, who has brought the inimitable Cassie Nightingale to life for 13 years, and James Denton, who as Dr. Sam Radford has added so much charm and humor to the series. We also extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.

In September 2021, Heavy reached out to Hallmark and got confirmation that the network might not be done with “Good Witch.”

At the time, a representative told Heavy:

We have no immediate plans for another “Good Witch” movie. That said, Catherine Bell, James Denton, and Katherine Barrell, among others, are members of the Hallmark Channel family, and we are in discussions on future projects.

Interestingly, when the series finale was filmed, there were actually two separate endings made.

Liz Heersink, who owns the real-life Grey House where exterior shots for the series were still filmed, talked about the two endings in an interview with The Hamilton Spectator.

Heersink said: “I was told they were shooting two endings. Ok, I thought, that’s the end of the show.”

Hamilton Spectator reported that one of the endings was going to be a cliffhanger in case the series was renewed, while the other was the proper series finale that fans saw on TV.

In a Facebook live discussion just before the series finale aired, James Denton (who plays Sam) and Catherine Bell (who plays Cassie) talked about the two endings. The cast and crew did not know that the series was going to be canceled, but they had an ending planned that wrapped everything up nicely without any cliffhangers.

