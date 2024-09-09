Stars Mourn Iconic Hallmark Alum’s Death: ‘True Inspiration’

Hallmark alum and Hollywood legend James Earl Jones has died at the age of 93, Variety reported. The iconic actor, perhaps best known for voicing Darth Vader in “Star Wars,” died the morning of September 9 in his New York home. A cause of death was not shared, USA Today reported.

Hallmark stars and many others are mourning Jones’ death. Will Kemp is among the Hallmark actors who shared a tribute to Jones, writing that the star was “a true inspiration.”

Jones’ prolific career included starring in the 1997 Hallmark Hall of Fame film, “What the Deaf Man Heard.” According to IMDb, the movie is the highest-rated made-for-TV film since 1991. The movie won an Emmy in 1998 for Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or a Movie, and it was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress and Outstanding Made for Television Movie.

‘What a Voice,’ Will Kemp Wrote

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Will Kemp shared an article about Jones’ death and wrote a touching tribute to the star.

“What a voice… a true inspiration. Had the pleasure of seeing him on stage too. “Impressive. Most impressive.” #RIP #JamesEarlJones,” he wrote.

What a voice… a true inspiration. Had the pleasure of seeing him on stage too. “Impressive. Most impressive.” #RIP #JamesEarlJones https://t.co/pRbTOpCUk7 — Will Kemp (@IamWillKemp) September 9, 2024

Ser’Darius Blain of “Caribbean Summer” shared a photo of James Earl Jones on his Instagram Story and simply wrote, “Love you Mufasa.” Jones voiced the character of Mufasa for the Disney movie, “The Lion King.”

Hallmark screenwriter Julie Sherman Wolfe shared a photo of Jones on her Instagram story with a crying emoji.

Laura Vandervoort of “Playing Cupid” and other Hallmark films shared a reel on her Instagram Story about Jones and wrote, “Rest in Peace James Earl Jones,” with a broken heart emoji.

In an Instagram Story, Holly Robinson Peete shared a photo of Jones and Mark Hamill with a sad face emoji, referencing how Hamill and Jones starred together in the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

On X, Hamill simply wrote, “#RIP dad” when sharing the news of Jones’ death.

Jones’ Most Recent Performance Was in 2021

Jones was still acting up until a few years ago. According to Variety, his most recent performance was in “Coming 2 America” in 2021, where he reprised his 1988 role of King Jaffe Joffer.

Some of Jones’ other notable productions included “Dr. Strangelove,” “Conan the Barbarian,” “Field of Dreams,” “The Sandlot,” “Patriot Games,” “The Hunt for Red October,” “The Great White Hope,” “Fences,” “Gabriel’s Fire,” and more.

He won two Tony Awards, Variety reported. One was for “The Great White Hope” and one was for “Fences.” He also won two primetime Emmys, both in 1991, Variety shared. One for “Heat Wave” and one for “Gabriel’s Fire.” In 2009, Jones was awarded the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement award, and in 2002 he was rewarded a Kennedy Center Honor.

When news of Jones’ death was shared in a public Hallmark Facebook group, many Hallmark fans joined in to mourn the beloved actor.

“Such an amazing extraordinary actor he will be missed dearly,” one person wrote.

“He has always been one of My favorite actors. Great actor with the best of voices He will be missed. May he rest in peace,” another Hallmark viewer replied.

When Hallmark Mystery re-aired Jones’ film in 2011, viewers had nothing but wonderful things to say about the film in a Facebook post.

“Love that movie,” one person wrote.

“It is very good!” another person said in reply to the post.

“This is such a heartwarming wonderful Hallmark movie.I have seen it several times and enjoy it every time time I watch it,” another person shared.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas Lineup So Far