James Van Der Beek Apologizes to Loved Ones After Cancer News

Actor James Van Der Beek has issued an apology to his loved ones after his cancer diagnosis was reported by People magazine.

“‘It is cancer’ … Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them,” Van Der Beek began in a candid Instagram post. He explained that he planned on chatting with People magazine about his cancer diagnosis at a later date, but when he found out that a tabloid was going to “run with the news,” those plans moved up to today.

“I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready,” he continued.

“Apologies to all the people in my life who I’d planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention,” he added.

Van Der Beek has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. He’s 47 years old.

Fans Showed James Van Der Beek Support on Social Media

Shortly after Van Der Beek uploaded his Instagram post, dozens of fans took to the comments section to react.

“Prayers and I’m so sorry you were forced to announce instead of when you chose to,” one person wrote.

“As someone diagnosed with cancer in summer 2023, it’s a lot to wrap your head around at first. There is no right or wrong was to talk about it but you have to do it at your own pace – whether that takes days, weeks or months. Now cancer free, I can tell you medicine has come a long way. Keep positive thoughts and focus on your family and recovery,” someone else said.

“It’s so disgusting that someone would betray your trust and share your story for personal gain. Keeping you and your family in my prayers and I hope karma finds the person who forced your hand,” a third comment read.

“Sending love to you and your family. Wish you were able to do this on your own timeline, but I am wishing you the absolute best,” a fourth fan added.

James Van Der Been Is ‘Feeling Good’

In his interview with People magazine, Van Der Beek said that he’s doing okay following the shocking diagnosis.

“I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he told the outlet, adding, “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

Van Der Beek did not share any additional details about his diagnosis or the stage of his cancer. He also didn’t share his prognosis or his course of treatment. Colon cancer, if caught early, is highly treatable. However, colon cancer that has spread to other areas of the body are more serious.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “65% of people with colorectal cancer were alive five years after diagnosis.”

