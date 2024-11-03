Hallmark Alum James Van Der Beek Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Hallmark alum James Van Der Beek shared massive news with his fans. Despite receiving a potentially scary medical diagnosis, the actor indicated he has an optimistic outlook on the situation.

The actor, who starred in Hallmark’s “Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle,” noted he has been dealing with his cancer diagnosis privately for a while.

James Van Der Beek Has Colorectal Cancer

On November 3, Van Der Beek revealed his cancer diagnosis via People.

He shared, “I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.”

Van Der Beek added, “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, colon cancer is most frequently found in older adults. However, the clinic noted, “It can happen at any age.”

Doctors recommend a variety of treatments, depending on the patient’s staging and condition. Surgery, medication, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy are common treatment recommendations.

The Cleveland Clinic indicates that when colorectal cancer is found early, over 90% of people survive five years after their initial diagnosis. The overall survival rate when combining all stages is 65%.

Van Der Beek did not share further details about his diagnosis or treatment plan with People.

Van Der Beek Received Lots of Fan Support

As People previously shared, Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly have six children. The media outlet noted the couple met while in Israel in July 2009. In April 2010, announced they were expecting their first child.

The couple wed in Israel in August 2010, in a “small, spiritual ceremony.” Their daughter Olivia was born weeks after the wedding, and their son Joshua arrived two years later.

Since then, they have added Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah to their family.

They have also experienced several pregnancy losses over the years. One happened while Van Der Beek was competing on “Dancing with the Stars” in November 2019.

The couple’s pregnancy loss came about a month after they had announced they were expecting again. As Entertainment Tonight shared, Van Der Beek said at the time, “My wife, Kimberly, and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby.”

“The little soul that we had expected to welcome in our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond,” the actor added.

He continued, “You never know why these things happen. That’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together.”

The couple’s youngest child, Jeremiah, was born in October 2021. Before the baby’s birth, Van Der Beek admitted they had “kept this one quiet.” He explained, “Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out.”

Fans of Van Der Beek quickly shared comments of support for the actor after learning of his cancer diagnosis.

One Instagram user commented on People’s post, “Dang. He’s got 6 young kids that need their dad. Best wishes for a full healing!!!”

“I am so happy he has his family to support and help him through this,” another fan wrote.

Someone else added, “I hope he gets well, fully recovered. Cancer is tough, but we can be tougher.”

A separate supporter wrote, “A like for this post because of the optimization and feeling good. A huge thumbs down for cancer. Sending good vibes his way!”