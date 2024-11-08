James Van Der Beek Reveals Cancer Stage, Updates in Candid Video

In a candid interview, Hallmark actor James Van Der Beek shared details of his colorectal cancer diagnosis.

The “Dawson’s Creek” actor told People magazine that he had been experiencing “symptoms” that prompted him to talk to a doctor. He went in for a colonoscopy and was told “it is cancer.” In the interview, Van Der Beek confirmed that he’d been diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer.

“I think I went into shock, a little bit,” Van Der Beek, 47, said. He went on to say that he was “not prepared” for how much of a “full time job” his cancer diagnosis would be. He needed to make appointments, call his insurance, and document all of the things he was being told. The process is undeniably stressful.

Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, are parents to six kids; Olivia, 14, Joshua, 12, Annabel,10, Emilia, 8, Gwen, 6, and Jeremiah, 3.

James Van Der Beek’s Cancer Was ‘Localized’

Play

Soon after learning of his diagnosis, Van Der Beek was able to get “right in” for additional tests. It was at this time that he learned that his cancer was “localized” and hadn’t spread to other areas of his body.

“But, it was Stage III, which is not what you want to hear,” he said.

According to the American Cancer Society, Stage III colon cancer has spread to nearby lymph nodes but not further.

“Surgery to remove the section of the colon with the cancer (partial colectomy), along with nearby lymph nodes, followed by adjuvant chemo is the standard treatment for this stage,” the organization’s website reads.

Van Der Beek admitted that 90% of the time he remained positive and focused on making life changes that would see him well into the future. However, the other 10% of the time, he was nothing short of emotional.

James Van Der Beek Shared His Cancer Diagnosis Unexpectedly

Van Der Beek shared his cancer diagnosis publicly on November 3, 2024. A few hours later, he posted an update on social media.

“‘It is cancer’ … Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them,” Van Der Beek captioned a candid Instagram post.

Van Der Beek was planning on sharing details about his diagnosis at a later date. When he learned that a tabloid was going to “run with the news,” he was forced to move up his plans.

In his video interview with People magazine published on November 8, Van Der Beek spoke about cancer on his own terms.

The actor says he’s doing better. “I’m really excited to get back to work,” he said.

“I’ve really been so blessed with my wife and my kids. And it’s a lot to live for,” he continued. “There is so little that’s really known about cancer, which makes it tricky to heal, but it also means that anything can happen. It’s scary at the onset. It is overwhelming.”

“I would just encourage anybody going through it to, as much as you can, look at it as an opportunity. And allow yourself those moments of falling apart. Go easy on yourself, be loving with yourself. You got this. Miracles do happen. And they happen all the time,” he concluded.

