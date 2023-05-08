James Van Der Beek Talks “Uninterrupted” Time With Family

James Van Der Beek recently dished on fatherhood and spending “uninterrupted time” with his six children in a May 8, 2023, interview with “Good Morning America.”

The “Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle” leading man shared how becoming a father was, in fact, the “craziest thing he’s ever done.” His latest collaboration with Quaker Chewy puts forth the initiative of spending “an hour of uninterrupted time” with family.

“For me, playing with the kids is so important. It’s good for them physically; it’s good for them mentally, emotionally. It’s good for our relationship,” he said to the outlet, noting that when they lived in Los Angeles, the “trees were our babysitters.”

“Feels like the antidote to getting on a screen,” says Van Der Beek to PEOPLE during a May 7, 2023, interview.

The Quaker Chewy commitment partners with KABOOM! Which is a national nonprofit committed to ending playspace inequity, according to the Chewy Give Play website. With the two foundations joining forces, The Chewy Play Fund is donating $200,000 to the cause.

James Van Der Beek’s Kids Fell “In Love” With One of His Movies

In an August 20, 2020, interview with US Weekly, Van Der Beek shared which movies and television shows his children loved to watch the most. To his “surprise,” his family favorite “Dawson’s Creek” didn’t make the list.

“They became complete fans over this Hallmark movie, “Mrs. Miracle,” that I did that I was kind of embarrassed to tell them that I did “Dawson’s Creek,” he said to US Weekly at the time.

Van Der Beek shared how his kids are “all about Christmas movies,” even watching the Hallmark favorite during the summer months. His children were curious about filming, asking questions about the set and “what it was like shooting with the kids.” During the interview, he elaborated on how “truthful” kids can be. Admitting that he and Kimberly allowed the kids to watch his 1999 film “Varsity Blues.” His son wasn’t a fan of the cursing in the movie and had a few critics about his “accent.”

“Before I had kids, the entire spectrum of human behavior and emotions were my palette. And now that I watch my kids consume content, I do think more about, ‘What does this project say?’ It doesn’t mean you have to be serious all the time, or that everything has to be a message piece,” Van Der Beek said to PEOPLE on March 7, 2023.

James Van Der Beek to “Sing and Dance” in New Role

The Van Der Beeks had a busy year in 2020; according to their social media accounts, they uprooted their family from Los Angeles to Texas. A conscious effort to “ground themselves a little bit more into nature,” says Kimberly to “Good Morning America” on October 14, 2020.

While moving away from Hollywood might impact some actors’ careers, Van Der Beek was still offered roles but “passed on a lot” until the “right” part came into play, according to a March 2023 Instagram post.

“I finally said, “yes.” He wrote in the Instagram post. “2020 was set to be a VERY busy year for me. Then… yada yada… we moved to Texas, and a lot of the things I THOUGHT I’d wanted to do no longer seemed exciting. So I passed on a lot. Then this one came up. And if the chance to sing and dance in a comedy with this cast wasn’t enough to get me back on a movie set… it occurred to me, I might as well retire.”

Van Der Beek will join “Picture Perfect’s” Rebel Wilson and “The Other Woman’s” Leslie Mann in an eOne comedy, “Rock the Boat,” reports The Hollywood Reporter on March 7, 2023.

“Rock the Boat” is about “four longtime girlfriends try to capture their youth on a cruise ship vacation hosted by their favorite ’90s boy band,” according to IMDB. Van Der Beek will play one of the bandmates in the boyband.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this will be the first film he’s agreed to star in since the pandemic.