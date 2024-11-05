Hallmark Actor Gets Support From Wife Following Devastating Announcement

Hallmark actor James Van Der Beek has the full support of his wife, Kimberly, as he battles colon cancer.

“I love you baby,” Kimberly Van Der Beek commented on her husband’s Instagram post.

The “Dawson’s Creek” star was forced to announce his cancer diagnosis on November 3 after learning that a tabloid was set to leak the story. While he had planned on sharing the news with the world, he had hoped to do it on his own terms.

In an interview with People magazine, Van Der Beek, 47, said that he’s “feeling good.”

“I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he said, adding, “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

Fans Reacted to Kimberly Van Der Beek’s Comment

After People magazine reported the news of Van Der Beek’s diagnosis, he shared a post on Instagram explaining why the report happened the way it did — when it did. He also apologized to his loved ones who found out about his diagnosis through the media. It’s been a challenging time on him and his family, and he admits, “there’s no playbook” when it comes to stuff like this.

Just after Kimberly Van Der Beek commented on her husband’s candid Instagram post, fans reacted.

“So glad he has you by his side and I hope he knows how many others are praying for him,” one person wrote.

“Love and healing prayers for you all, from my family to yours. This diagnosis is a family one and we have been navigating our year similarly,” someone else added.

“Love and Light as you navigate this scary time. We’ve been here. It’s not easy. And it’s a rollercoaster. But the sun does shine again. I had a 32% chance of surviving a@double rare diagnosis. 10 years later I am still here. Remission is harder than what you go through but worth every fight every day,” a third comment read.

“Love is so so powerful and important!! Big hugs for you @vanderjames and your family, I hope you finally get well,” another fan said.

James Van Der Beek Will Share More About His Diagnosis When He’s ‘Ready’

Van Der Beek didn’t share many details about his diagnosis. He did say that he’s been “getting treatment,” but it’s unclear what that treatment entails. It’s also unclear if he’s had surgery or needs surgery in the future.

“I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus t han ever before. I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready,” he wrote on Instagram.

Van Der Beek’s cancer stage and prognosis haven’t been publicly shared. However, everyone hopes that it was caught early and that his body responds to treatment. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “65% of people with colorectal cancer were alive five years after diagnosis.”

READ NEXT: HGTV Star Ty Pennington Shares Health Update