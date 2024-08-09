Hallmark Actress’ Young Son Hospitalized: ‘Never Felt More Broken’

Jamie Lynn Sigler, who starred in the 2015 Hallmark film, “The Christmas Note,” recently opened up about her 10-year-old son’s rare diagnosis. On an episode of her podcast, Sigler talked about what’s going on with Beau. At first, she said, she and her husband, Cutter Dykstra, thought their son had a virus.

“Nobody could understand why he was getting worse and not getting better. It was and has been like the darkest hardest, most [expletive] up thing I’ve ever been through,” Sigler said on the August 6 episode of the “MeSsy” podcast. “Every time you would get, like, a little bit of good news, you would get slapped in the face with something else,” she continued.

The “Sopranos” actress rushed Beau to the hospital in July 2024 after he spiked a 105-degree fever.

“I just didn’t wanna [expletive] leave the hospital. Like, there was something inside me that [expletive] knew,” she added. The family was advised to make an appointment with an infectious disease doctor. A number of different tests were run to rule out various ailments. At one point, a frustrated Sigler recalled waiting for a nurse “to walk out to tell me if my son was [expletive] dead or not.”

Beau was ultimately diagnosed with a rare rare neurological autoimmune disorder called acute disseminated encephalomyelitis.

Jamie Lynn Sigler’s Son Is Still in the Hospital

It’s unclear when Sigler recorded the August 6 episode of her podcast, but she stated that Beau is still in the hospital — though he is doing better.

“We got transferred out of the ICU because his vitals were stable, which is a win. We’re in a rehab floor now, where he will be for at least another month as we try to see what the trajectory of his recovery will be. My win yesterday and today is he’s regained his ability to walk. It’s a miracle. It’s amazing. His body is strong. It’s an example of healing,” she said.

According to Boston Children’s Hospital, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) occurs when a child falls ill but the body attacks healthy cells and tissues rather than the infected ones. It is a “brief but intense attack of inflammation (swelling) in the brain and spinal cord that damages the brain’s myelin.”

While ADEM can reoccur, most children make a “complete recovery.”

Jamie Lynn Sigler Has ‘Never Felt More Broken’

Sigler also shared an update about her son on her Instagram feed on August 6.

“To say this has been hard, is an understatement, and I’ve never felt more broken,” she wrote.

Dozens of her friends, colleagues, and fans reacted to her Instagram post, showing love and support during this trying time.

“We love you all so much. We are your army. Here for any and all of it!! YOUR strength is unparalleled honey.. the prayers are constant,” read a message from actress Emmanuelle Chriqui.

“Eternal, unconditional, endless love for you all,” wrote James Van Der Beek’s wife, Kim.

“Forever and always!!!! Love you guys!!!” added NSYNC’s Lance Bass.

“We love you, beau, cutter, and jack so much. As each day passes, Beau amazes us all! Ps At some point we need to talk about YOUR strength as well Jamie. It’s been otherworldly and humbling,” said actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

