Hallmark Star Gives Update on Son After 33 Days in the Hospital

Hallmark star Jamie-Lynn Sigler has provided an update on her son Beau following his one-month hospitalization.

“After 33 days, we are busting out of here! My brave boy, you are a walking miracle. The rest of this story will be Beau’s to tell, if he chooses to one day,” Sigler captioned an Instagram post on August 16.

“Thank you to the INCREDIBLE staff at Dells Children’s Hospital. The way you take care of your patients and the way you guide their families through the process, I just don’t have enough words. I’m in awe of your patience, dedication, and expertise…. But, no offense.. I hope we never see you again. Thank you all for the love and prayers. They worked,” she added.

“The Sopranos” actress’ son received a diagnosis of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) in July.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Shared a Video of Her Son Walking Out of the Hospital

Sigler shared a heartwarming video of her son walking down the hospital corridor with some nurses and other hospital staff cheering for him. The post received quite a bit of support and positive feedback from her colleagues, friends, and fans.

“I would hit the heart button a million times if I could! I hope he is back 100 percent! May your family be wrapped in strength and love as you all move forward from this,” one person wrote.

“So much love for this. We’ve been rooting for him,” someone else said.

“Omg! I love this little dance. He certainly is a fighter. So happy to hear such wonderful news. God is good,” a third comment read.

“Look at those happy feet! Sending you and your boys an enormous cloak of protection to keep you healthy and whole,” a fourth Instagram user added.

According to Boston Children’s Hospital, when a patient falls ill but the body attacks healthy cells rather than infected ones, ADEM could be the cause. Though considered rare, most children do make a “full recovery,” per the hospital.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Said it Took Some Time to Get Her Son’s Diagnosis

Sigler opened up about her son’s health on the August 6 episode of the “MeSsy” podcast. She explained that her son fell ill but he didn’t seem to be getting better as time passed.

“It was and has been like the darkest hardest, most [expletive] up thing I’ve ever been through,” Sigler said. When her son spiked a fever of 105, she took him to the emergency room, but she was advised to make an appointment with a specialist. After a number of tests in the days that followed, Beau was diagnosed with ADEM.

The 10-year-old spent days in the ICU before he was transferred to a rehab unit. On the podcast, Sigler said that her son would be in the hospital for “at least another month.” Around the time that she recorded the episode, she was seeing vast improvements in her son’s health.

“My win yesterday and today is he’s regained his ability to walk. It’s a miracle. It’s amazing. His body is strong. It’s an example of healing,” she said.

