Hallmark Star Undergoes Surgery After ‘Months of Excruciating Pain’

Following “months of excruciating pain,” Hallmark star Janel Parrish, 35, revealed in an Instagram story on June 25, 2024, that she’d undergone surgery for endometriosis.

The condition, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, occurs when endometrial tissue, which lines the uterus, grows outside the uterus and builds up, causing “inflammation, scarring and painful cysts.”

“I usually keep my private life private,” Parrish wrote in her Stories, “but I wanted to share this if it can help other women suffering to know they’re not alone.”

Janel Parrish Offers Hope to Those Suffering Endometriosis, Noting That There is ‘No Cure’

In Parrish’s Instagram Story, she included a photo taken from her hospital bed of the medical bracelet around her wrist as she held hands with her husband, Chris Long, whom she married in 2018, per People.

“After months of excruciating pain and not knowing why,” Parrish continued her message,” I was diagnosed with Endometriosis and underwent surgery to remove cysts and scar tissue as a result of the disease.”

Most surgeries for endometriosis are performed laparoscopically, according to the Cleveland Clinic, during which a surgeon makes one or more small incisions in the abdomen in order to insert a laparoscope — “a tiny tube with a camera.” Using the camera, the surgeon looks for areas of endometriosis to be removed.

The Cleveland Clinic said most patients notice “significant relief” after the procedure, but 20% need further treatment. And even in those who experience relief, it can be short-lived, since there’s a likelihood of recurrence and the return of pain over time, the medical center said.

Parrish acknowledged others who’ve received the same diagnosis, writing, “To my Endo sisters, there is so little information out there about this and there is no cure…so it is easy for us to feel helpless, scared and alone. Seeing other women posting about their experiences made ME feel stronger. I hope this helps to keep the conversation about Endo open and flowing, so we can raise awareness and lift each other up. We ARE strong and we got this. I got you. 🤍J”

Parrish, who co-starred with Tyler Hynes in November’s “Never Been Chris’d,” also posted two photos of her dogs, curled up with her at home, and called them the “best nurses” in her captions.

Many Celebrities Have Opened Up About Their Experiences With Endometriosis

By sharing her story, Parrish joins the ranks of numerous celebrities who have opened up about their own struggles with endometriosis. In 2023, People magazine highlighted 18 stars who have dealt with the disease.

In March 2023, reality star Bindi Irwin — and daughter of the late animal expert Steve Irwin — went public with her private battle, sharing on Instagram that she just had surgery after revealing that for “10yrs I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea.”

Model and TV host Chrissy Teigen underwent a similar surgery in 2021, per People, admitting that recovery was a “toughie,” but better than living through the pain of the disease.

“”It makes it hard, every little cough and stuff,” she said at the time. “But it is truly still better than the contractions and the pain of endo.”

TV host Padma Lakshmi, meanwhile, has battled the condition for two decades and told Teigen on Instagram that she’d already had five surgeries to combat the pain.

Other celebrities who have opened up about their journeys with endometriosis, according to People, include comedian Amy Schumer, model Olivia Culpo, actress Lena Dunham, and “Dancing with the Stars” judge Julianna Hough.