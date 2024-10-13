Hallmark Star Has High Hopes for ‘Haunted’ Movie Franchise

Spooky season has arrived — and Hallmark star Janel Parrish doesn’t want it to end. Her latest Hallmark movie, “Haunted Wedding,” premiered on October 12, 2024, and the actress hopes it inspires a series of romance-infused ghost stories, according to Swooon.

“Dom and I are pitching this,” she told the outlet of her efforts with co-star Dominic Sherwood to turn the movie into a franchise. “We want it to happen.”

“This one was so special to me,” she told fans in an Instagram Story hours after the movie premiered, noting how many viewers were pleasantly surprised by how enchanting they found the new flick. “Thanks to everyone who watched and I’m so happy you’re loving it.”

Janel Parrish Says She’s Already Pitched Possibilities for ‘Haunted Wedding’ Sequel

Play

In “Haunted Wedding,” Parrish plays Jana, whose upcoming wedding to fellow ghost hunter Brian, played by Sherwood, is “in jeopardy when Angelique, a ghost in an 18th century wedding dress, vows to stop it,” per Hallmark’s synopsis. In order to be allowed to move forward with their nuptials at a notoriously haunted inn, the couple feverishly works together to help reunite Angelique with her long lost love, Malcolm, since she mistakenly thinks Brian is her dead fiancé.

“It’s just so fun to have two totally different types of romance,” Parrish told Swooon. “You have some really fun modern romance that I was really happy to be a part of, and then you have this sweeping romance from the past as well.”

Hoping to continue the spooky theme, Parrish told the outlet she and Sherwood are actively coming up with ways to turn the move into a franchise.

She told Swooon, “We went to the director and the producers after, and we were like, ‘Listen, we know this is up to the film gods, but we love working together so much, and we loved working on this project so much. What if we did ‘Haunted Honeymoon?’ We literally said that.”

But with a little creativity, she said she thinks the ghost theme could carry into other holidays and occasions, too.

She said, “What about ‘Haunted Thanksgiving?’ Let’s just do every holiday. ‘Haunted Valentine’s Day,’ and these two show up and have some ghostly encounter.”

Parrish told Swooon she’d want other cast members to be part of the franchise, too, including Dan De Jaeger, who plays quirky medium Earl Dewberry.

“Every single time, Earl comes along and finds some way to screw it up,” Parrish said. “Bring the whole merry band of characters that you meet in the film! So I’m putting it out there. I’m manifesting it into the universe that there’s going to be more ‘Haunted’ because it’s just so much fun.”

Fans Express Surprise Over How Much They Liked ‘Haunted Wedding’

Parrish and Sherwood would likely get plenty of fans to support their hopes of a “Haunted Wedding” franchise, given how many expressed that they were pleasantly surprised by the how much they liked the premiere.

Heavy on Hallmark’s Facebook page was flooded with positive reviews from viewers, including one who wrote, “What a nice surprise movie ! I loved the crossover stories of the past and present!! Loved the chemistry of the characters and the surprises in trying to get the ghosts together for so all would have a happy ending! Can hardly wait to watch again !!!”

Someone else gushed, “Absolutely loved it! Hopefully there will be more paranormal themes like this! Love that kind of sleuthing/mystery twist. Actors were wonderful!”

Another shared, “I actually enjoyed the movie which I didn’t expect!!! I would watch again!!! “

On Hallmark’s Instagram account, one fan suggested that the “Haunted Wedding” premise be turned into a series in which “Jana and Brian follow their passion and create a Ghost Matchmaking agency when they go around and provide different ghosts with their happily-ever-afters.”

“Actually anything that pairs up @janelparrish and @domsherwood in a comedic duo with a whole lot of soul will be great,” the viewer concluded.

In addition to an encore presentation on October 13 at 6 p.m. Eastern time, “Haunted Wedding” has two more airings scheduled on Hallmark Channel: October 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern time and October 17 at 7 p.m Eastern time.