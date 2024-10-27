Hallmark Actress Heartbroken Over Losing Her Mom: ‘It Will Never Make Sense’

One month after losing her mom to cancer, Hallmark actress Jaycie Dotin says she’s still wading through deep grief. The “Curious Caterer” actress shared the news of her mom’s death on October 25, 2024, in an emotional Instagram post, revealing that she’d been struggling to find the words.

Dotin, best known to Hallmarkies for playing Marla Maguire, the best friend of Nikki DeLoach’s “Curious Caterer” character Goldy Berry, posted a series of photos with her mom, Judith, whom she said died on September 23 after a four-year cancer battle.

“I have typed, erased, and retyped this caption over and over a thousand times and I’ve come to realize I don’t possess the words for a moment like this,” Dotin wrote, eliciting many supportive comments from Hallmark stars. “Grief is an indescribable state of being and when it takes hold, everything stops making sense.”

Jaycie Dotin Says Her Mom Died ‘So Young’ & in ‘Such a Terrible Way’

In Dotin’s tender post, she revealed how hard it has been dealing with the grief of losing her mom.

“All my brain wants to do is make sense of it but I now know this is an impossible task,” Dotin wrote. “It will never make sense how someone who only did good and made it their life’s goal to bring joy to so many people could be taken from this earth so young and in such a terrible way.”

“I just feel…numb,” Dotin continued. “Maybe one day I’ll have a bunch of profound and eloquent things to say about her and this experience but for now this is all I have: I miss my mom.💔”

Dotin grew up in Akron, Ohio, with her brother, Los Angeles-based comedian James Dotin. He also posted a tribute to their mom on September 23, writing that “she was a mom to so many more people than my sister and I (you know who you are) and the impact she made on every single person she met will resonate through time.”

Jaycie Dotin’s Hallmark Co-Stars Share Notes of Sympathy

Many friends showered Jaycie Dotin with love on her post, including her “Curious Caterer” co-stars.

DeLoach wrote, “Love you so much, my friend. Holding you. Wrapping my love around you. Breathing for you until you can breathe on your own again. 💔”

Andrew Walker, who opened up to Heavy in early October about losing his own mom, commented, “Thinking about you Jaycie. holding space for you and the family, sendjng you tons of love. 💔”

Dotin’s co-star in Hallmark’s new “Scouting for Christmas” movie, Tamera Mowry-Housley, also weighed in by writing, “Thinking of you friend. It was so great to give you a hug. You are a fighter 🙏🏽”

Echoing Dotin’s brother, one longtime friend wrote, “Jaycie I am so sorry for your loss. I have wonderful memories of your mom, especially when we visited for Halloween and she became ALL of our moms. She had so much love and joy. Thinking of you ❤️”

Someone else chimed in, “I wish there was something to say to help, but it’s just unfair and strange and sad. And however you feel is totally normal for something so completely abnormal. Your mum knows how loved she was by you and your family and now she just has a different view point. Sending you lots of love 💕”