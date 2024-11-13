Hallmark Star’s Husband Will Be Part of New Christmas Movie: ‘Meant to Be’

As Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett soaks up an off-the-charts year in the spotlight, from his Broadway debut in “Spamalot” to starring in four Hallmark movies and one new series between October and December, his husband Jaymes Vaughan is ready to shine again, too.

On November 12, 2024, Vaughan released a four-song holiday EP called “Feels Like Christmas,” marking a triumphant return to his singer/songwriter roots after a decade away from releasing and performing music.

As first reported by Variety, one of Vaughan’s tunes will be featured in an upcoming Hallmark movie starring Bennett, “Season’s Greetings from Cherry Lane,” set to premiere on Hallmark+ on December 5. But for Vaughan, getting his music into a Hallmark movie wasn’t as simple as asking his hubby to make it happen.

Jaymes Vaughan Previewed His Christmas Tunes for Stars & Fans Aboard the Hallmark Christmas Cruise

Vaughan’s EP release feels like a bit of a rebirth for him after a decade of following others’ advice on his entertainment career, he told Heavy. That included his correspondent gig at the now-defunct TV show “Celebrity Page,” where he met Bennett during an interview.

“Music was my life for 15 years (and) performing all over the world is how I paid my bills,” he told Heavy. “But it was also deep, deep in my soul. Then the opportunity to work in TV came up, so I followed some terrible advice from a rep — that I didn’t realize was terrible at the time — and gave up music so I’d be ‘taken more seriously as a television host.’ That means the last 10 years of my life hasn’t really had that thing in it that at my core I am. That is a singer/songwriter.”

While sailing on Hallmark’s first ever Christmas cruise from November 5 – 9, with Bennett serving as the ship’s celebrity host, Vaughan got to debut two of his new holiday tunes for thousands of adoring fans and Hallmark stars during the gala held on the last night.

“Imagine how that feels,” Vaughan told Heavy, looking back on the experience. “This thing that was your heart and soul, for the majority of your life, that you haven’t gotten to do in 10 years, you all of a sudden get to do in probably the most supportive and loving environment you can imagine.”

Vaughan said it was incredible to see fans “waving their phones like lighters” and trying to sing along with his songs, even though they were “the first people in the world to hear” them. Vaughan was joined onstage by Bennett and many of their friends from Hallmark, including Ashley Williams, Heather Hemmens, and Tyler Hynes.

“Hunter King actually asked me to send her the songs ahead of time so she would know the words and could sing along,” Vaughan gushed. “I mean, come on!”

Jaymes Vaughan Says Hallmark Told Him His Song Was a ‘Perfect Fit’ for Husband Jonathan Bennett’s New Movie

Vaughan, who married Bennett in March 2022, often accompanies his husband on his many film shoots, but said he submitted his new music to Hallmark “just like everyone else does.”

“Having a husband that’s in Hallmark movies, I feel like I kind of know exactly what they’re all about,” he told Heavy. “It’s that very specific warm feeling they give you. So I knew this song, ‘Home For The Holiday,’ would be a perfect fit.”

Happily, Hallmark execs agreed. Though he didn’t submit the tune to specifically be in one of Bennett’s movies, Vaughan said that once execs heard his music, they knew that one song would “sync up perfectly” with a heartfelt scene in “Seasons Greetings From Cherry Lane.” Getting that news was extra special for Vaughan, who said that the trio of “Cherry Lane” movies from 2023 and the three new movies in 2024 — two of which his husband stars in — are among his favorite franchises.

“I feel like it’s just kind of all meant to be,” Vaughan said, adding that it felt like a sign he was on the right track. “I’m a big believer that when things are meant to be that they’ll smack you in the face … I think that’s exactly what happened here. I’m supposed to be back making music.”

In December 2023, Bennett told Heavy he hoped one day that his husband might be featured in one of his Hallmark movies, performing a concert. When reminded of that sentiment, Vaughan said there are no plans for him to appear onscreen.

“I love letting him shine in his space, and I’m back doing what I’m supposed to be doing, making music,” Vaughan told Heavy. “My heart feels full. I feel good. I’m not saying never, I’m just saying right now I don’t need (to be seen in a movie). Getting to sing again, allowing myself that, along with being ridiculously in love — it’s all I need right now.”

“Feels Like Christmas” features four original songs including one that’s a “major nod” to 80s country music, Vaughan said, and another about someone who’s not “super into Christmas until falling for someone who embodies Christmas.”

“Hmm I wonder who that could be about,” Vaughan quipped, adding that he hopes listeners will start adding the new tunes to their Instagram reels and TikTok videos to spread holiday cheer.

“Seasons Greetings From Cherry Lane” features three families living in the house at 7 Cherry Lane in three different time periods — 1951, 2003, and 2024. It begins streaming on Hallmark+ on December 5. Bennett also stars in “The Groomsmen” trilogy and hosts “Finding Mr. Christmas,” which are also available to stream on Hallmark+.