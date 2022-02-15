Jen Lilley Shares New Baby Bump Photos From the Red Carpet

Jen Lilley recently posed for photos on the red carpet, proudly revealing her growing baby bump. Fans responded that she looked “fabulous” and “so beautiful.” Lilley, who is known for her Hallmark movies, recently signed a deal with GAC Family.

She Was Attending a Gala for the Childhelp Nonprofit

Lilley shared a series of photos on Instagram, revealing that she was attending a gala to raise funds for the nonprofit Childhelp. You can click through the photos below to see all of her pictures.

Lilley was wearing a sleeveless, long green dress that friends, fans, and colleagues said looked absolutely beautiful on her. In the very last photo in the set, she’s seen wearing a beautiful white lace dress.

Linda Dano replied, “You look Fabulous… I love you…”

Emily Hutchinson wrote, “You look so beautiful mama 😍.”

“C Marisa C” wrote, “Beautiful!❤️ Looking forward to celebrating your new bundle of joy! 😊”

Danelle Daly wrote, “Omg you look so stunning Jen!!! Happy Valentine’s Day beautiful mama!!!😍❤️🔥”

Danica McKellar replied, “Beautiful, inside and out!! 😍.”

Lilley shared on Instagram that she was attending a Drive the Dream gala for Childhelp.

She wrote, in part: “This incredible charity’s founders are my two role models in life. They’ve rescued almost 12 million US children from child abuse and neglect, and I think they’re currently nominated for their 10th #nobelpeaceprize 🤯🤯”

The gala was Childhelp’s 18th annual Drive the Dream event, which included dinner, dancing, and a live auction, Childhelp shared on its website. The website noted, “Since 1998, CCCAZ has served over 140,000 abused and neglected children by providing treatment, intervention and investigation services. Recognized as a best practice agency, it continues to serve as a model for advocacy centers nationwide.”

She continued, writing: “I’ve known Sara and Yvonne for 11 years now and they’re continually blowing my mind with their huge hearts, wicked senses of humor, and their absolute tireless commitment to helping children. It’s an honor to share the red carpet with them and I feel especially blessed that they’ve ‘met’ baby girl already ❤️❤️.”

Lilley Is Due in May

Lilley, 37, first announced her pregnancy in late October. In an interview with People, Lilley said that their new baby was a surprise. They adopted half-brothers Kayden, 5, and Jeffrey, 3, from foster care. They also have a daughter, Julie, who was born in 2019. Lilley said that while Julie was planned, their new baby was a big surprise.

On November 28, Lilley shared on social media that she’s having a baby girl.

When one person asked in the comments of her red carpet photos when she’s due, she replied, “not til May 🥵🥵🥵.”

She replied to one person, who asked if she was possibly due sooner: “right??!! I was googling the odds of a hidden twin 😂😩🥵🥵🥵😂”

In January, Lilley announced that she was signing a two-year contract with GAC Family. GAC Family confirmed with Heavy that this is a non-exclusive contract, so she is still free to make movies with other networks. Lilley’s deal with GAC Media covers four original movies in the next two years, Deadline reported. Lilley’s responses on social media did seem to indicate that while her contract is not exclusive, she might not have time to make Hallmark movies during the duration of it.

