Jen Lilley Working on Sequel to One of Her Older Christmas Movies

Hallmark star Jen Lilley recently revealed that she’s working on a sequel to one of her previous Christmas movies this year. Read on to learn all about her new project and what else she revealed.

She’s Planning to Make a Sequel to ‘The Spirit of Christmas’

In an interview with City Lifestyle Phoenix in February, Lilley said her plans for 2022 include making a sequel to an older Christmas movie.

“I’m expecting another baby in May, hoping to get a ‘The Spirit of Christmas’ sequel off the ground, and I have some exciting things in the works with televisions’ newest family-friendly network, GAC Family,” she said.

“The Spirit of Christmas” premiered in 2015 on Lifetime, so this project wouldn’t be a new movie for Hallmark. Here’s a look at the trailer.





The Spirit of Christmas – Official Trailer – MarVista Entertainment

The synopsis for the first movie reads: “Just before Christmas Kate is supposed to broker the sale of the Hollygrove Inn, but finds that her appraiser has left because of the ghost. Determined, Kate stays and soon meets Daniel, a man who claims to have died 95 years ago. The two strike a deal – if she can help him discover the truth of his death, he will leave so Kate can finish her job. But as they work together, Kate begins falling for this dashing Christmas spirit, and a romance develops that will alter the course of both their lives.”

ScreenRant reported that the movie was an “interesting impression of fusing romance, horror, and holiday into one piece.”

According to IMDb, the movie was directed by David Jackson and written by Tracy Andreen. Thomas Beaudoin starred opposite Lilley.

Lilley told City Lifestyle Phoenix that her top three favorite projects are “The Spirit of Christmas,” “USS Christmas,” and “The Artist.”

But, she added, “being a foster and adoptive parents through Childhelp and working to establish the Tulsa Girls’ Home are my greatest achievements.”

Lilley recently signed a deal with GAC Family that is for two years and covers four new movies. Heavy reached out to GAC Media, who confirmed that Lilley’s contract is not exclusive.

Her first movie with GAC Family, “Royally Wrapped for Christmas,” aired this last Christmas season, before she signed her new deal.

Lilley shared the news on her Instagram page, writing: “I’m so thankful for every opportunity I’ve had so far as an actress. I truly believe I have the kindest fans, many of you have become my friends, and I’m so excited to share this next chapter and what @gactv is building with you. Thank you @deadline for breaking the news ❤️ #2022, let’s go!”

She’s Expected to Give Birth in May 2022

When Lilley gives birth in May, she’ll have four children, including two that she fostered and then adopted.

In an interview with People, Lilley said that their new baby was a surprise. They adopted half-brothers Kayden, 5, and Jeffrey, 3, from foster care. They also have a daughter, Julie, who was born in 2019. Lilley said that while Julie was planned, their new baby was a big surprise.

On November 28, Lilley shared on social media that she’s having a baby girl.

She wrote: “It’s a girl !!! According to Jason, we’re 87% committed to a name I was pretty sure was 99% 😂 so comment name suggestions below.”

