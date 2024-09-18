EXCLUSIVE: Jen Lilley Reveals ‘Next Chapter’ After 2 Years at Great American Family

More than two years after longtime Hallmark Channel star Jen Lilley left the network for an exclusive movie deal with Great American Family (GAF), the network launched by former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott in 2021, Lilley has opened up about what’s next. The actress says she has lots of exciting plans ahead, which could include a return to Hallmark now that she’s no longer required to work exclusively with one network.

“I’d be happy to work with Hallmark again at any point,” Lilley told Heavy on September 16, 2024, noting that she’s still “very close with actors at both networks.”

Since Lilley did not renew her contract after its January 1 expiration, the former “Days of Our Lives” actress has spent this year carefully choosing where she wants to spend her energy and time moving forward.

She’s jumped into new opportunities, from producing and acting in upcoming projects to agreeing to headline her first cruise with fans in January 2025. But she’s also letting go of other commitments, she said, including the Christmas is Not Cancelled charity events she started in 2020.

“2024 has been a year of non-exclusivity and new adventures,” Lilley told Heavy. “You know, it’s been a real turning point for me in my life.”

Jen Lilley Says Big Changes Have Led to New Opportunities

The changes in Lilley’s professional and philanthropic endeavors have opened the floodgates for new opportunities to come in, she told Heavy.

“I had to start a spreadsheet in order to keep track of all the projects that keep falling into my lap,” she marveled, admitting with a laugh that she tends to be a “workaholic.”

But Lilley also had to say no to what was no longer working for her, she said, leading to her working as a freelance actress and shuttering her Christmas is Not Canceled charity, which she said impacted almost 100,000 children in need.

Though neither decision was easy, she said she knew in her heart it was time to move on, explaining, “I think when you pursue something wholeheartedly, and you keep running into closed doors, and then you rally and try a different method, and you hit another wall, sometimes it’s best to just be like, ‘There must be a reason for this, because my heart’s in the right place, and I’m doing things the right way, taking the high road, doing things ethically, and things are not panning out.'”

“So sometimes that just means it’s had its season, and you should celebrate that season

because it was incredible, and then see what else is in the next chapter,” she said, adding, “There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Lilley told Heavy she’s excited to expand her experience as a producer, while continuing to act in some projects, too. She will still appear in GAF’s 2024 holiday lineup as part of the ensemble cast for “A Little Women’s Christmas.” But she’s also thrilled about another Christmas movie she filmed, “Operation Mistletoe” with co-star Nick Bateman, though she couldn’t yet divulge where it will air.

The mom of four will also add “author” to her list of titles, with two books in the works for 2025 publication, she said.

Jen Lilley Says She ‘Cannot Stress Enough’ How Excited She is to Connect With Fans on January Cruise

One thing that hasn’t changed for Lilley is how much she loves connecting with her fans, which is the reason she agreed to go on her first-ever cruise, headlining Expedia’s third annual “Cruising With Friends” fan excursion to the Bahamas with fellow rom-com stars Marcus Rosner and Jesse Hutch, from January 6 – 10, 2025.

“I love, love, love, love — I cannot stress enough how much I just enjoy meeting people,” Lilley told Heavy, sharing that she’s excited to have sustained conversations and “create core memories” with fans on the cruise. Planned activities include nightly group dinners, a “silent” disco, Q&A panel, door decorating contest, and a formal photo session, but Lilley is most excited to just connect heart-to-heart with those on board.

“I love encouraging people, and building people up, and making people realize that they are so loved, valued, created on purpose and with a purpose,” Lilley told Heavy, “and so I want them to take that away, you know? I want them to just walk away feeling really encouraged and empowered.”

Expedia Cruises rep Jennifer Baldock, who has planned similar cruises with Hallmark fan favorites Andrew Walker, Kristoffer Polaha, and Paul Greene, told Heavy that they keep the number of attendees much smaller than most fan events, including Hallmark’s sold-out holiday cruises, to ensure that people get to truly interact and connect with the stars.

Fans interested in details on the cruise with Lilley, Rosner and Hutch can join Baldock’s private Facebook group dedicated to information and interaction about the cruise or email her at jbaldock@expediacruises.com.