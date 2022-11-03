Jen Lilley Shares Adorable Photos Featuring Her Kids on Halloween

Hallmark and Great American Family star Jen Lilley knocked it out of the park for Halloween this year, at least according to her social media followers. Not only did she embrace the Halloween holiday with her four children, but she also got a head start on Christmas decorating at her home as well. Lilley took to Instagram to reveal what each of her four children wore for Halloween and fans loved it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jen Lilley’s Kids Seemed Thrilled With Their Costumes

The October 31 Instagram post of Lilley’s included three photos. The first one featured all four of Lilley’s kids sitting together on the floor, showing off their costumes. Her sons, Jeffrey and Kayden, were both dressed in Spiderman costumes, and her daughter Julie was in a Belle princess costume. Baby Jackie stole the show in her curlers and pink robe. In the background, fans could see a decorated Christmas tree and piles of wrapped packages surrounding it. In her caption, Lilley joked, “Happy …night before Christmas is everywhere!!!!

The second photo in Lilley’s post was a close-up of Kayden and Jackie, and that photo showed that the baby also had a string of pearls around her neck, which was the perfect addition to the robe and curlers. Lilley’s final photo featured the boys and Julie standing and showing off their looks. The boys had their Spiderman masks over their faces and Julie’s smile was so big her nose crinkled.

Lilley’s Fans Adored the Photos & Costumes

Lilley’s Great American Family and Hallmark colleagues Jesse Metcalfe and Cameron Mathison both “liked” the post, as did more than 5,000 others. Over 150 comments were added to the post as well, as Lilley’s fans gushed over her adorable family and holiday spirit.

“You and your husband have a beautiful family, Jen. Your children are precious wearing their Halloween costumes. So lovable!” gushed one of Lilley’s fans.

“I cannot handle this. So cute!!! Precious memories,” added another fan.

“Beautiful family, they look great, you always do everything just right,” read another sweet note.

Quite a few of the comments on Lilley’s post contained just emojis, with pumpkins, red hearts, and other positive icons signaling everybody’s love for this year’s Halloween costumes. Baby Jackie’s robe and curlers definitely stood out, although the group of kids, as a whole, seemed to steal everybody’s hearts.

“So cute! OMG look at Jackie!!” shared someone else.

“JACKIE’S COSTUME… all the kiddos look so happy,” praised another fan.

Nobody seemed to mind the early Christmas decorating, and at least a couple of Lilley’s fans signaled they approached the holiday season the same way. Those fans who follow Lilley’s work and charity work know she is a big holiday gal. She hosts an annual “Christmas in July” fundraiser, which benefits children in foster care, and she has done her fair share of Christmas movies over the years too. Given her well-known enthusiasm for the holiday, it perhaps did not surprise fans she had already done some decorating for the upcoming season in her home, all while making the most of the Halloween holiday for her kids.