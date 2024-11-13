Exclusive: Jen Lilley Invites Fans to Be in Her Next Christmas Movie

Though it might not be evident to the general public, Hollywood has been in a production slump since the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes, resulting in a serious dry spell for many actors, per the Los Angeles Times. The slowdown has come at a tough time for “Days of Our Lives” alum Jen Lilley, who’s starred in over a dozen Hallmark Channel romcoms and wrapped up an exclusive two-year contract at Great American Family in early 2024.

“A lot of people are not making projects anymore, and people are fearful that they’re not going to make their money back,” Lilley told Heavy on November 11. “And it just feels like the ‘Wild, Wild West’ meets the Great Depression. I see everybody kind of paralyzed and not moving forward.”

Lilley now hopes to be part of the solution as she prepares to produce and star in a movie called “Holiday Hearts” that begins filming in January 2025. Through a new initiative, much of the funding will provided by fans who want to be part of the movie’s creation, from attending private chats with the stars to actually appearing in the film.

Jen Lilley Says She ‘Panicked’ About Her Movie Prospects Until She Found a Way to Make Her Own

Lilley is part of the ensemble cast in Great American Family’s “A Little Women Christmas,” but after years of relying on the income from starring in romcoms and holiday movies, she admitted to Heavy that she initially “panicked” when she realized 2024 would be the first year in ages she didn’t have her own Christmas movie lined up.

The mom of four began calling every mover and shaker she knew in the industry, she told Heavy, and as she read scripts and talked to fellow moviemakers, she rediscovered her passion for producing, Lilley said. One script in particular stood out to her called “Holiday Hearts,” and she felt strongly about bringing it to life.

“I read the script and I wept,” Lilley told Heavy, remarking on how profound the script was for a made-for-TV romcom. “I never cry reading these scripts. These movies have a formula … they are fairy tales for adults. They are the mac and cheese and chocolate chip cookies of television. So when something unsuspecting happens, or something is so layered and poignant and deep that it just hits you in all the right places … it is so exceptional.”

While sitting in a meeting about the dizzying financial pitfalls of producing a high-quality movie, Lilley told Heavy, she had an epiphany. Rather than rely solely on networks and wealthy investors to come up with the cash required, she envisioned a different model in which fans could contribute to the process and even become part of the movie.

Lilley has now carried that vision forward, launching a new crowdsourcing initiative called Raise the Reel, giving fans a chance to help her make “Holiday Hearts” a reality — and even have the chance to be in it. With packages starting at $24.99 to help fund the movie, supporters will be entered into a VIP sweepstakes for an all-expenses-paid trip to the set for a walk-on role with Lilley.

Jen Lilley Teases All-Star Cast Including ‘Very Well-Known’ Hallmark Actor

“Holiday Hearts” is set to begin filming in New Mexico on January 22 with an all-star cast Lilley can’t yet reveal. But she gave Heavy a few hints about the cast, describing her co-star as a “true movie star” and “worldwide phenomenon,” revealing that her mom is played by a two-time Golden Globe nominee, and sharing that another key player is “a very well known Hallmark leading man.”

According to IMDb, the movie is about a hometown heart surgeon, played by Lilley, who “encounters a terminally ill man who helps her understand love, healing, and the spirit of Christmas while she runs the local hospital.”

Contributing to the movie through Raise the Reel, Lilley said, is not only a fun opportunity for fans to be part of a movie from the ground up, but also an “amazing” way for aspiring actors to get their foot in the door. Looking back on when she trying to make it as an actress and eating rice day after day, Lilley said she would have leapt at the chance to buy a package that allowed her to witness and be part of a new production.

“I’m telling you, as poor as I was, I would probably sign up for that, because that is like getting your foot in the door automatically in Hollywood,” she told Heavy. “I’ve created a way to kind of buy your way into Hollywood, which is nuts. Like, I wish that had existed (when I was younger).”

Lilley continued, “And I’m not saying people shouldn’t work hard, right? I worked my behind off to get where I am. I’m just saying, ‘How amazing would it be to be able to guarantee yourself the opportunity to have this and network on set with these people?’ Like, you can’t buy that — but now you can!”

Noting that she’s been in multiple critically-acclaimed and award winning movies — including “The Artist,” which won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2012 — Lilley told Heavy, “It’s not lost on me the credits that I’ve had on my resume, so when I say I think ‘Holiday Hearts’ is going to be my favorite movie I’ve ever done, I recognize the weight of that statement.”

It’s not known yet where “Holiday Hearts” will air, but the fellow producers and distributors Lilley is working with have already had meetings with multiple interested networks because of the caliber of the talent and script, she said.

Fans can purchase a wide range of packages to help fund and be part of “Holiday Hearts” through December 31, but only those who support the initiative by December 14 will be entered into the VIP sweepstakes. The winner will be announced on December 20, Lilley said.