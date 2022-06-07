Jen Lilley Reveals She Was Hemorrhaging After Giving Birth

Jen Lilley gave birth to a baby girl in May and had previously revealed that the birth was quite dramatic. Now she’s sharing more details about going into unexpected labor, and how she started hemorrhaging after she gave birth.

She Said She Only Pushed for About 15 Seconds Before Giving Birth

In an interview with People, Lilley revealed more details about her labor experience when she gave birth to Jacqueline “Jackie” Grace. She said she began hemorrhaging right after giving birth and is thankful she made it to the hospital.

“If I had this baby in the car or something, I don’t know that she would’ve survived,” Lilley told People. “So it was just one of those things where it was like, thank God we got to the hospital.”

She said she was in her fourth week of prodromal labor, so she didn’t realize she was actually giving birth this time.

“I thought it was just more prodromal labor, especially because my contractions did not time out properly,” she said. Once she finally decided to go to the hospital, she thought she was still hours away from giving birth. But she ended up giving birth just about seven minutes after they arrived at the hospital at 1:05 a.m.

She said that by the time she got to the labor room, the midwife could already see that the baby had hair.

“I think that the whole birth, the whole pushing part, probably took 10 to 15 seconds… It was so fast,” Lilley told People. “It was crazy.”

She said things were more complicated because not only did she start hemorrhaging, but her baby had breathed in some fluid when the water broke and needed immediate help.

The Family Is Adjusting Well to the New Baby

Jacqueline “Jackie” Grace weighed 7 pounds and 10.01 ounces, and she was born at 1:12 a.m. on Thursday, May 12.

Lilley said that she and husband Jason Wayne are adjusting and doing well. Lilley said that she’s been gentle with herself during her six weeks postpartum.

Lilley and Wayne have three other children. They adopted half-brothers Kayden and Jeffrey from foster care. They also have a daughter, Julie, who was born in 2019. Lilley told People that while Julie was planned, their new baby was a big surprise.

In an Instagram post, she said they always wanted another baby but had assumed they would have another child through foster care.

She wrote: “Don’t misunderstand, Jason and I were so excited and thankful for our sweet baby, but to be transparent, it was a bit of a mental struggle for me to feel like I was denying another baby a home by being pregnant myself… And then I would judge myself for my attitude about it constantly because pregnancy is a gift and a miracle… I truly believe that every single child is a gift from the Lord (Ps 127) no matter the timing, but being pregnant was still a lot for me to process. Like I said, I was still processing it the night she finally arrived 😂 Then not only did we get this most amazing baby, but my delivery and birth story was so redemptive, especially in this current season of our lives… God knew (our) hearts needed you, Jackie Grace. We’re on day 4 of knowing you outside of my womb and you’ve already brought so much joy and peace and light and love into our home.”

Lilley also shared an Instagram video (see above) where she talked about what she had in her labor bag. But her labor was so fast that she didn’t end up needing to use her bag at all. She said she included a postpartum wrap, essential oils, flip flops, and bathing suit tops.

