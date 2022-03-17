Jen Lilley Says She’d Love to Star in a Movie with This Hallmark Actor

When Jen Lilley was on Instagram promoting her January 2022 Hallmark movie with Christopher Russell, a fan asked her which Hallmark actor she’d love to star in a movie with next. She quickly knew her answer, and he just happens to be Candace Cameron Bure’s grandmother’s dream co-star for her granddaughter too.

Lilley Would Love to Star in a Movie with Andrew Walker

Lilley was asked on Instagram, “is there any actor you would like to do a Hallmark movie with?” She quickly replied, “@awalkk35,” tagging Andrew Walker’s Instagram account.

CatieWrites then replied, “PLEASE MAKE THIS HAPPEN!!!!! Love Jen and Andrew❤️❤️.”

Others chimed in to say the same thing, replying that they would love to see Lilley and Walker star in a movie together.

Since posting this, Lilley has signed a multi-picture deal with GAC Family. However, GAC Family told Heavy this is not an exclusive contract.

Candace Cameron Bure Said Her Grandmother Wants Her to Star in a Movie with Andrew Walker

Andrew Walker is quite popular as a must-have co-star. Last year, when Candace Cameron Bure was hinting about her Christmas movie co-star, she told Us Weekly that her grandmother would love to see her star with Walker in a movie.

“My grandmother’s dream is for me and Andrew Walker to do a Hallmark movie together,” she revealed.

Walker Has a New Mystery Movie Premiering April 10

Walker has a new project about to premiere on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. He and Nikki DeLoach are starring in “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate.”

Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads: “Colorado caterer Goldy Berry teams with detective Tom Schultz to identify the ingredients that led to the mysterious death of her friend — and ends up discovering a hidden recipe for murder. Stars Nikki Deloach and Andrew Walker.”

The movie premieres on Sunday, April 10.

Walker shared a behind-the-scenes video montage in celebration of the movie.

He wrote, “Gotta have fun while solving crimes. Can’t for you to see @nikdeloach and I in action!! April 10th @hallmarkmovie #dyingforchocolate.”

One fan replied, “Hopefully it’s the first in a series!!! 🤞🏻❤️❤️”

DeLoach shared this photo from filming.

She wrote, jokingly, “If you or anyone you know has experienced death by chocolate please call us directly at 1-800-deathbychocolate (definitely a real number). We are obviously very serious about finding murderous chocolates.”

“Dying for Chocolate” is a mystery book that was first published in 1992. It was book two in “A Culinary Mystery” series (also called the “Goldy Schulz series”), FictionDB reported. The main character is a caterer with a personal life that’s a “recipe for disaster,” according to FictionDB’s synopsis. In the book, shortly after Goldy moved her business and her son to the Aspen Meadow Country Club, someone close to her dies. She decides to “do a little investigating of her own,” the synopsis reads.

The book is written by Diane Mott Davidson, who has written a total of 17 books in the series, with the last one published in 2013.

