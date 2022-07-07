Jennie Garth Shares Heartbreaking News With Fans

Hallmark star Jennie Garth and her family are navigating a difficult loss right now, and the former “90210” star shared the difficult, devastating news on her Instagram page. Luckily, many of her fans as well as some of her entertainer colleagues quickly stepped up to lend their support.

Here’s what you need to know:

One of the Family’s Sweet Companions Died

In an Instagram post shared on July 5, Garth revealed her family had bid farewell to their dog Pinky. “My sweet Pinky girl. We will forever miss you,” she wrote in her caption. “Thank you for being the cutest, most fun, sweetest companion we could have had. You touched our hearts and our lives profoundly,” the Hallmark star continued. She also noted she was “Sending love to anyone whose heart hurts from the loss of a pet.”

Garth’s post contained a handful of glimpses into Pinky’s life with her family. There was a black-and-white video showing Pinky in the car, giving Garth kisses as she laughed, along with several still shots showing how adorable the dog was. Pinky had not been the family’s only pet, but it was clear they had deeply loved her.

In December 2020, Garth told People, “I couldn’t count how many animals we have right now,” adding, “It’s kinda out of control.” Other pets have included a miniature potbellied pig named Mia Hamm, chickens, goats, horses, cats, and dogs. As she explained to Today in September 2020, she was also a “foster fail” to a Chihuahua who had been wandering the streets early in the coronavirus pandemic. She intended simply to foster the pup, but the family fell in love, and “Dr. Fauci” joined the crew. At the time, Garth also had Pinky and fellow canines Sandy, Buddy, and Pearl.

Fans Showered Garth With Love & Support

Shortly after Garth shared the news of Pinky’s death, the supportive notes started to build in the comments section. “Noooooooo” wrote Garth’s bestie, Tori Spelling. In addition, fellow Hallmark personality Cameron Mathison commented with heart and praying hands emoji. Several fans wrote comments sharing their personal stories about losing their beloved dogs, and everybody’s notes were supportive and sweet.

“Oh Jennie, I’m so sorry. Their love is just the purest and they are our little big rays of sunshine,” shared one fan.

“So sorry for your loss. I am sure that Pinky had a wonderful life and knows that she will always be loved,” noted another.

“One of the hardest things in life to go through…the loss of a beloved pet…they are family and bring so much love and joy. I’m so sorry for your loss Jennie…your baby girl is now in Gods loving presence surround by love and peace,” someone else wrote.

While Garth is grieving with her family in her personal life, professionally, she seems to have exciting things in the works. Garth is reportedly one of many Hallmark stars joining the GAC Family. Candace Cameron Bure made the jump, as did other heavy hitters like Mathison, Danica McKellar, Trevor Donovan, and Jen Lilley. According to Us Weekly, Garth will pop up on GAC Family in the coming months as well.