Hallmark Actress Reveals What Led to Surprising Split

Hallmark actress Jennie Garth briefly split from her husband, Dave Abrams, in 2018. The two, who tied the knot in 2015, went through a rough patch that led Abrams to file for divorce. At the time, Garth didn’t share too much about what caused the ripple in her marriage. However, she recently explained what went wrong.

“[We] were trying to have a baby, and it kept failing. And that was really, really hard on both of us individually and on our relationship,” Garth told Self.

She and Abrams spent the next 10 months separated, and ultimately decided to give IVF a break. From there, they were able to rekindle their love.

“Dave is just an incredibly supportive, loving person. He’s just always thinking of how he can make me happy and make the day go better. I’m so grateful for the generosity of his spirit and his love,” she told the outlet.

Garth has three kids — Luca Bella, 27, Lola Ray, 21, and Fiona Eve, 17 — with her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli.

Jennie Garth Opened Up About Getting Back Together With Dave Abrams

In 2019, Garth spoke with People magazine about rekindling her love with Abrams.

“We had to part ways completely. We needed that time to grow,” she told the outlet. She explained that she met Abrams in 2014 and their relationship was like a whirlwind.

“We rushed it too much and had individual things we needed to work out. Maybe it was a mistake to move so fast, and we’ve all had to learn and grow from that,” she continued, adding, “When everything wasn’t shiny and pretty and fun like it had been initiated when things got challenging, [Dave] didn’t know how to handle it as much.”

Garth told People magazine that she found out that Abrams had filed for divorce when TMZ reported it. After taking time apart, the two realized that they wanted to be together.

Once they decided not to further pursue IVF, Garth tells Self that it “freed [them] up to love each other in a different way.”

Jennie Garth Is Preparing to Be an Empty Nester

In the fall of 2025, Garth’s youngest daughter, Fiona Eve, will be off to college, officially making her an empty-nester.

“I walk by her room, and every time I give myself a little pause and think, oh, she’s almost 18. When I look at her, I struggle to see the young woman that she is because she is, to me, my baby, and I’ll always treat her like my baby, I guess. And then I have to readjust and remind myself to treat her [like] her age,” Garth told People magazine in a story published in July 2024.

“Oh my god, my husband’s so excited. Not that he doesn’t love the girls. He loves the girls like they’re his own, but we have two still living at home. The 21-year-old lives back at home with us now, which I love. I want them all the live with me forever. I think it’ll be a challenge to become an empty-nester just because I don’t think they’re ever going to leave,” she added.

Fiona will celebrate her 18th birthday in September 2024.

READ NEXT: Candace Cameron Bure Issues Statement to Fans After ‘Difficult Weekend’