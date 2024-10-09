Hallmark Actress Opens Up About Pregnancy Loss

Hallmark actress Jennie Garth and her husband Dave Abrams spoke candidly about suffering two miscarriages.

“This is a pretty vulnerable topic, and I really appreciate you being open to talking about it because I think it could help some people,” Garth said to Abrams on the October 2 episode of her “I Choose Me” podcast.

She and Abrams went on to talk about learning they were expecting a baby together and the emotional toll it took on both of them when the pregnancy wasn’t viable. And it happened twice.

Garth and Abrams don’t have any kids together. She has three daughters, Luca, 27, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 18, with ex Peter Facinelli.

Jennie Garth Got Pregnant ‘Naturally’ After Marrying Dave Abrams

After Garth and Abrams tied the knot in July 2015, they found out they were expecting a baby together the same month. Overjoyed, they went to their first checkup.

“Well, we went to Nancy, your doctor, the gynecologist, and yeah, we were good to go. And then that lasted almost four months. And then, you know, we found out,” Abrams said. “I don’t want to get emotional in the first 15 minutes of a podcast. Yeah, we found out that there was no heartbeat,” he continued.

Garth underwent a dilation and curettage procedure (D&C). According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, a D&C is “a surgical procedure in which the cervix (lower, narrow part of the uterus) is dilated (expanded) so that the uterine lining (endometrium) can be scraped with a curette (spoon-shaped instrument) to remove abnormal tissues.” A D&C can be performed to remove the fetus and other tissue after a miscarriage.

An undisclosed amount of time later, Garth found out that she was pregnant again.

“That one was shorter. I remember we had to switch doctors. And this one was only, you know, you found out you got pregnant. And then this was only like a month and a half,” he said on the podcast. “And then by that time, I think it had definitely taken an emotional toll which we didn’t know how to communicate at the time. So we kind of just wrapped it up and then other things kind of came in the fold,” he continued.

Jennie Garth & Dave Abrams Split in 2018

On her podcast, Garth spoke openly about wanting to give her husband a baby and how she felt when it didn’t work out.

“I think at that time, I was feeling really down on myself, really ashamed, feeling like I was disappointing you, like I wasn’t able to carry a pregnancy with you, who I loved,” she said. She recalled wanting to give Abrams a son, since she had three girls with Facinelli.

From there, the couple tried IVF, but their fertility struggles continued. Garth said that she needed to undergo two more D&C procedures. Then, in 2018, Abrams filed for divorce.

In a September 2024 interview with Self, Garth shared some insight into the split.

“[We] were trying to have a baby, and it kept failing. And that was really, really hard on both of us individually and on our relationship,” Garth told the outlet.

Garth and Abrams spent nearly one year apart before they rekindled their romance.

“We had to part ways completely. We needed that time to grow,” Garth told People magazine in 2019. The two ultimately decided to stop IVF. The decision “freed [them] up to love each other in a different way,” which saved their marriage.

