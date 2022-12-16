Heartthrob Jesse Metcalfe is Single Again

After more than two years of dating, actor Jesse Metcalfe — who starred in four seasons of the hit Hallmark Channel series “Chesapeake Shores” and many Hallmark movies — has broken up with his girlfriend of more than two years, model Corin Jamie-Lee Clark, according to People magazine. The 44-year-old heartthrob is said to have ended the relationship because it wasn’t going to “the next level,” but he’s keeping busy professionally — and hopes to be back on Hallmark soon. Here’s what you need to know:

Jesse Metcalfe Called Now-Former Girlfriend His ‘Wife’ in Early 2022

Per an exclusive report by People on December 15, 2022, Metcalfe broke up with Clark after realizing “their relationship wouldn’t be going to the next level,” according to a person the magazine called “a source close to Metcalfe.”

But the couple seemed quite serious earlier this year. In March, rumors swirled about whether the two had actually gotten married after the actor called Clark his wife on social media. Heavy reported that Metcalfe posted a since-deleted Instagram photo with Clark and captioned it, “Happy wife, happy life.” In a separate post by Clark, she referred to Metcalfe as her “future baby daddy.”

Metcalfe, who first rose to fame on the hit ABC show “Desperate Housewives” and has starred in multiple Hallmark movies including the “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries” series, was first reported to be dating Clark in August 2020. The couple went public with their relationship by posting their first Instagram photo together that December. The relationship developed about a year after Metcalfe broke off a decade-long relationship with fiancée Cara Santana.

Now, amid reports of their breakup, Metcalfe and Clark no longer follow each other on Instagram. There’s no sign of Clark on Metcalfe’s Instagram page, but he can still be seen in some of her photos. A post from Christmas Day in 2021, featuring the couple in matching sweatsuits with their dog Bowie, remains on her Instagram feed but shows that she edited the caption four weeks ago to just show winter-themed emojis and untagged Metcalfe.

It’s not clear yet who gets to keep Bowie, whom they started an Instagram account for in December 2021 when he was just a puppy. The most recent post on the account was a carousel of photos and videos shared in July and only Clark is visible with the dog. However, Metcalfe posted a photo of the Bowie cuddled up on his chest on October 9, captioning it “my happy place.”

Metcalfe frequently posts video updates in his Instagram Stories during his morning workouts, but has not commented on his relationship status or the People magazine story.

Jesse Metcalfe is Staying Busy But Hopes to Return to Hallmark

Though he hasn’t appeared on the Hallmark Channel since 2021, Metcalfe is still widely considered one of the so-called “Hunks of Hallmark” by fans. He is staying busy professionally — while still hoping to return to the network. In February 2022, he appeared in the Great American Family movie “Harmony from the Heart” opposite Jessica Lowndes.

Most recently, he has been busy filming a feature film called “The Comic Shop,” sharing Instagram photos this week with co-stars Eric Roberts and comedian Carrot Top. In his Instagram Stories on December 16, Metcalfe told followers he’s in the final two days of filming the movie.

“Good morning! Uhh, I’m exhausted,” he said while working out. “Back on that electric bike, get my sweat on! Gotta finish strong here on this film.”

“Last two days of filming,” he continued. “Really had a great experience on this one. Really love the cast and crew. Hope we have something special when the finished product is ready. Feeling grateful this morning.”

In September, it was also revealed that Metcalfe will also star as Ormand Longchamp in a series of movies on Lifetime based on V.C. Andrews’ best-selling novels about Dawn Cutler. The cast also includes Brec Bassinger, Donna Mills, Fran Drescher, and New Kids on the Block member Joey McIntyre.

Metcalfe attended Christmas Con in New Jersey earlier this month, reuniting with some of his former Hallmark colleagues. When he posted photos from the event on December 11, actor Will Kemp wrote, “Great hanging mate! All the very best, W,” to which Metcalfe replied, “Same buddy! Had fun gaming with you, mate!”

Metcalfe attended the Christmas Con fan event in August, too, where the Hallmarkies podcast caught up with him. In a brief interview, he discussed some of his favorite Hallmark roles, including appearing in the “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries” series, but said he isn’t sure if more will be made.

“I don’t know if Hallmark is doing any more mystery series,” he said. “Obviously, you know, that hurts my heart because that was really, you know, my baby…they allowed me to be an executive producer, and so I was involved in every aspect of the production of those movies and I was just incredibly proud of them. So I’d love to come back and do some more but, you know, it’s not my call.”