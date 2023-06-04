Jesse Metcalfe & Former Co-Stars Eyeing ‘Desperate Housewives’ Reboot

Could there be a return to Wisteria Lane in Jesse Metcalfe’s future? Buzz is building over the possibility after multiple stars — many of whom are also Hallmark alumni — have expressed interest in a “Desperate Housewives” reboot.

Metcalfe, a longtime Hallmark star, recently revealed he has an idea for the premise of a reboot of the hit series nearly 20 years after it premiered on ABC in 2004. And now Eva Longoria, whose character Gabrielle infamously had an affair with Metcalfe’s “Desperate Housewives” character, young gardener John, has said she’d love to reunite the cast. Even Hallmark’s “Good Witch” alum James Denton has said he’s up for a reboot despite the fact his “Desperate Housewives” character Mike died in the series’ last season. But fellow Hallmark alum Teri Hatcher is t so sure it’s in the cards. Here’s what you need to know:

Jesse Metcalfe Pitches Idea for ‘Desperate Housewives’ Reboot

In a Deadline interview published on June 3, 2023, Longoria said that she’d love to reunite the “Desperate Housewives” cast and return to her old character, saying she would “be the first to sign up for a reboot.”

“I miss Gabby so much. I miss being Gabby Solis,” she said.

On June 2, the actress also told Access Hollywood, while promoting her directorial debut in the new movie “Flamin’ Hot,” that she has a good idea of what her character would be doing now.

“She’d be an influencer for sure,” she said. “She’d be like a social media mogul.”

Metcalfe has also given some thought to what his character might be doing. In April, he told Parade magazine that although he hadn’t heard anything official about a reboot, he has a pitch for producers if they’re open to it.

“I think they could definitely reboot ‘Desperate Housewives,'” he said. “I could be like one of the parents of like the younger cast or something.”

Meanwhile, Denton — who has reunited on-screen multiple times with his “Desperate Housewives” wife Teri Hatcher, including in Hallmark’s 2021 movie “A Kiss Before Christmas” — is also game for a reboot, telling Parade in February that he loves the idea but writers would have to get creative to bring him back into the fold.

“I think it’s a great idea. Although (my character is) dead so it would have to be flashbacks,” he said, recalling that before the series ended in 2012, he was in an episode about Mike’s funeral and in another when he came back as a ghost.

“Now if there’s a reboot, I think I’m going to be on the outside looking in,” he said.

Eva Longoria & Teri Hatcher Doubt a ‘Desperate Housewives’ Reboot Will Happen

Despite the stars buzzing about the possibility of a reboot, some don’t think it’s in the cards. During her interview with Deadline, Longoria said she doesn’t think series creator Marc Cherry is interested.

“I’ve talked to him several times,” she said. “He feels like there’s no ‘why now?’ For the sake of a reboot, he wouldn’t do it. he feels like, ‘What do I have to say with these characters that we haven’t already fully mined?'”

Longoria also said TV series have changed drastically since “Desperate Housewives” aired.

“I come from the generation of 24 episodes a year for a decade of our lives,” she explained. “There’s no more six-episode per season stuff that there is now. This was 24 episodes a year, we fully mined those characters. There was nobody on the street that was left to sleep with. I slept with everybody. I was like, ‘Uh, what do we do now?'”

Meanwhile, Hatcher also told E! News in February that she doubts there will be a return to Wisteria Lane.

“I don’t think there’ll be a reboot,” she told the outlet. “I think it’s been a long time. We had amazing fans and I know everyone on that show is really grateful for the journey.”

But Hatcher does keep in touch with some of her castmates, telling the outlet she’d just had dinner with Andrea Bowen, who played her daughter on the series.