Jesse Metcalfe Is Starting a New Project with GAC Family

Jesse Metcalfe recently left Hallmark’s TV series, “Chesapeake Shores,” but he’s still part of Crown Media’s “Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries” movie series. Now he’s working on a new project with a new TV network, GAC Family.

He’s Starring in a New Movie with Jessica Lowndes on GAC Family

Jesse Metcalfe is starring in a new movie with Jessica Lowndes on GAC Family, Deadline reported. The movie is called “Harmony From the Heart” and it will air on February 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Lowndes is an executive producer and also wrote the screenplay for the movie. She wrote and produced some of the movie’s original songs and will perform them in the movie, Deadline reported.

A press release sent to Heavy from GAC Family explained the movie’s synopsis:

In ‘Harmony From The Heart,’ Violet (Lowndes) has a shot at her dream job of music therapist at a local hospital. There is one obstacle: Violet’s department chair Professor Carver threatens to prevent her from graduating unless she successfully rehabilitates a patient to speak again by Valentine’s Day – just two weeks away. The patient is the professor’s beloved brother, Charles. Another hurdle is strong, stubborn skepticism about music therapy held by the man’s doctor, Blake Williams (Metcalfe), a local heart surgeon and, more importantly, Charles’ grandson. Feeling the pressure to create a near miracle, Violet uses music to traverse the mile markers of Charles’ life, and he begins to progress. Violet and Blake realize each of them loves helping people and their own hearts begin to open again.

Lowndes previously starred with Chad Michael Murray in GAC Family’s “My Angel’s Christmas List.” They both also starred in one of GAC Family’s first new movies, “An Autumn Romance.”

When GAC Family shared the news on Instagram, many fans and colleagues joined in to share how excited they were about the news. Danica McKellar replied, “Awesome!!”

As of the time of this article’s publication, Metcalfe had not yet posted on his social media about the new project, except to retweet the news. You can read more about why he left “Chesapeake Shores” in Heavy’s story here.

Metcalfe recently had to cancel his appearance at Christmas Con due to a scheduling conflict.

Other Hallmark Stars Are Also Making Movies for GAC Family

Other stars known for their roles at Hallmark have also been participating in GAC Family movies or projects, including Trevor Donovan, Merritt Patterson, Susie Abromiet, Cameron Mathison, Rukiya Bernard, Dewshane Williams, Daniel Lissing, Lori Loughlin, Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell, Jill Wagner, Cindy Busby, and more.

Danica McKellar signed an exclusive three-year contract with the network. A GAC Media representative confirmed with Heavy that this exclusive deal means McKellar will only make rom-coms and holiday films for GAC Family during the term of her contract. The press release noted that the contract lasts through 2023. It’s not clear if her mystery movie series with Hallmark is covered by this exclusive deal or not. Her first movie with GAC Family, “The Winter Palace,” premieres on January 22, 2022.

GAC Family and GAC Living were started by Bill Abbott, ex-CEO of The Hallmark Channel. GAC Family is an evolution of the channel previously known as Great American Country.

