Meet Jesse Metcalfe’s New ‘Instagram Official’ Girlfriend

Jesse Metcalfe, star of Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores, is now officially off the market. He just went “Instagram official” with his new girlfriend, Corin Jamie-Lee Clark. But the two haven’t been exactly quiet about their relationship. They’ve been flirting in the comments of his Instagram for weeks now.

Metcalfe Posted a Happy Birthday Message on Instagram to Clark

Metcalfe went “Instagram official” on his girlfriend’s birthday with a post that simply read: “Happy Birthday, babe! 🇺🇸🇨🇦💙❤️🎉🎉.” The two looked very happy in their photo as they stood with their arms around each other.

Clark also shared a photo from that same day on her Instagram stories, but she hasn’t posted a picture on her account with Metcalfe.

She did comment on Metcalfe’s original post and said, “You’re the best present.”

Fans who saw Metcalfe’s photo commented that Clark looks a lot like Eva Longoria, who played Metcalfe’s love interest on Desperate Housewives.

“For a minute, I thought that was Gaby,” one fan wrote, referring to Longoria’s character.

Another fan said: “I thought that was @evalongoria for a second and I got hit with scenes from desperate housewives real quick hahah!”

The Two Were First Linked in August But a Source Said They Were Just Friends

In August, the two were romantically linked for the first time. But a source told People that they were just friends back then, commenting: “They’re friends and may have dated in the past. They’re not together.”

Metcalfe was engaged to Cara Santana and they broke up about a year ago after being together for 10 years. Santana is reportedly dating Shannon Leto, Jared Leto’s brother and a drummer for Thirty Seconds to Mars, People reported.

He Joked About DM’ing Women on Instagram in October

Back in October, Metcalfe was asked in a podcast interview whether he ever messages women on Instagram, Us Magazine reported. He didn’t talk about having a girlfriend then, but simply responded: “I don’t talk about DMs. If you talk about your DMs in the media, then, like, the really good ones won’t DM!”

They’ve Been Openly Chatting with Each Other on Instagram for Weeks

Metcalfe and Clark have been chatting openly and flirting with each other in their Instagram comments for weeks now, even before they went Instagram official. The post below was made after they went Instagram official.

But if you were paying close attention, they’ve been flirting with each other and acting pretty open in their Instagram comments for a while now.

Even six weeks ago, they weren’t really hiding how they felt about each other:

Corin Jamie-Lee Clark Is a Model Who Wasn’t Always Comfortable in Front of the Camera

Corin Jamie-Lee Clark is a Canadian model, E Online reported. She’s 27 to Metcalfe’s 41. She told SKYN that she stumbled into her career. “It was actually an opportunity that I stumbled upon a few years back. A well known, talented photographer reached out to me. Next thing I know, I was flying to California to shoot in Laguna.”

She said that the first time she saw herself on camera was very humbling and she definitely wasn’t always comfortable in her own skin. She said: “I soon realized how to manipulate my body in the right way to make it look good on camera..I was even told from other models.. ‘the more awkward the pose feels, the better it looks on camera.'”

Her First Job Was at a Christian Summer Camp

She told SKYN that her very first job was at a Christian summer camp.

In an Instagram post, she said that when her nephew was born, “I didn’t know I was capable of loving a little human so much.”

A source told E Online in August about the pair: “They feel like they’ve been together forever even though it’s only been a few months. He’s crazy about her.”

Metcalfe and Clark reportedly quarantined together in Los Angeles and Canada. In November, the couple was seen together on a grocery outing in West Hollywood, Daily Mail reported. They were both wearing masks when they were seen and acted playfully together on their outing.

