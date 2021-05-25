Jesse Metcalfe Opens Up About Real Reason He’s Leaving ‘Chesapeake Shores’

Jesse Metcalfe recently announced that he’s leaving Hallmark’s “Chesapeake Shores” series sometime during the upcoming season. He later revealed that the reason he’s leaving is because of the plans the series had for his character, and that he’s sad Trace and Abby won’t get a better resolution.

He Said He Didn’t Like the Plans for His Storyline & He Wanted Better for Trace & Abby

When Metcalfe announced on Instagram that he was leaving the series, fans were quick to ask him why. He was quick to respond, explaining that he was leaving because he didn’t like the plans for Trace Riley’s storyline.

One fan asked in the comments: “Why are you leaving!?!???” The question was made in response to his post where he shared a video and wrote: “That’s a wrap!”

Metcalfe replied: “Wanted to leave on 🔝”

And then he added a more telling explanation, writing: “…and I didn’t like the direction my storyline was going…”

One fan requested more information, asking: “reading this comments makes me wonder were the characters ever going to end up together… 🤔 Or were you not interested in the storyline heading that way?”

Metcalfe replied: “I definitely wanted our characters to end up together! #trabby”

He told another fan that he was sad about the whole thing.

He told another fan that he wanted better for Trace and Abby.

Fans Said They Were Heartbroken He’s Leaving

While fans were supportive of Metcalfe’s decision, they also said they were heartbroken.

The fan he replied to wrote, “Trace Riley was what i watched the show for 😢😢.”

Another fan wrote: “I understand but my heart is broken… 🥺”

One fan wrote encouragingly: “Totally get that and only you will know how you truely felt to make that decision so it must have been a brave choice to make, but you are an amazing actor who played the character well and you will be missed an awful lot! Loved watching you in the show from the UK!”

Some fans shared that his character was the main reason they watched. One person replied, “You will be missed by many. You were the main reason for me to even start watching Chesapeake Shore. 😢 sad you leaving but understand 😢😍”

Another person wrote: “I hate this so bad. Trace and Abby are the only reason I watch the show.”

And some fans even commented that they didn’t plan to watch anymore now that he’s leaving.

One fan wrote: “that tells us that they were going to go in the wrong direction. Sounds like you made the right choice. Now I won’t be watching the new seasons. Bad move on their part.”

Deadline originally reported that it was Metcalfe’s decision to leave the show, not Hallmark’s. His story will end in the early part of the new season. In a statement to Deadline, The Hallmark Channel said:

A new season of Hallmark Channel’s highly popular scripted series, Chesapeake Shores, is returning this summer. Jesse Metcalfe, who plays Trace Riley, has decided to leave the show. His character’s storyline will wrap up early in Season Five. Jesse is a valued member of the Crown Media family; we look forward to continuing to work with him on projects, including original movies on Hallmark Channel, as well as his Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ movie series, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries, the next installment of which premieres on May 16. In addition, we are currently in development on another movie in the series.

In an interview with Heavy in early March, Metcalfe shared how thankful he was to be in the series.

He said: “I’m actually leaving at the end of this month to shoot season 5 of Chesapeake Shores, which is a series I’m on for the Hallmark Channel. It’s a great family drama where I play a country music singer and songwriter. So, I can to sing on the show, which is something I find incredibly gratifying. It’s always nice to be on season 5 of a successful series.”

