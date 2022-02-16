Can Jessica Lowndes Make Hallmark Movies After New GAC Family Deal?

Hallmark star Jessica Lowndes is the latest celebrity to sign a deal with GAC Family. Is her deal exclusive? Can she still make movies with Hallmark now that she’s signed on with GAC Family? Here are all the details about her new contract and her plans for the future.

Lowndes Signed a Non-Exclusive Contract with GAC Family

A representative from GAC Family confirmed with Heavy that Lowndes’ new deal is non-exclusive. This means that she can still make movies for Hallmark too if she has the time.

According to a press release sent to Heavy, Lowndes has signed a four-picture deal with GAC Family that covers starring in, writing, directing, and executive producing original movies for the channel. The deal was negotiated by Aperture Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, with Lowndes also being represented by Deb Dillstone and A3 Artists Agency.

Lowndes shared the news on Instagram.

In a tweet, Bill Abbott — CEO of GAC Family and former CEO of The Hallmark Channel — shared how he felt about Lowndes’ new role.

Jessica is an immensely talented actor, writer, producer & singer. We’re so proud of the fan-favorite films we have created w/her thus far & look forward to our continued partnership & brining even more high quality movies to our passionate fans. @jessicalowndes #StoriesWellTold https://t.co/lU24CuqtXo — Bill Abbott (@billabbottHC) February 16, 2022

Abbott wrote: “Jessica is an immensely talented actor, writer, producer & singer. We’re so proud of the fan-favorite films we have created w/her thus far & look forward to our continued partnership & brining even more high quality movies to our passionate fans.”

Lowndes recently starred in, wrote, and executive produced a movie that aired on GAC Family on February 12 called “Harmony From the Heart.” Jesse Metcalfe, another Hallmark star, also starred in the movie. In addition, Lowndes performed several original songs for the movie.

She had previously executive produced and starred in another movie for GAC Family called “Autumn Romance.”

In total, Lowndes has executive produced six movies, the press release shared, and written two scripts. She’s also released more than 20 original songs, with one reaching #11 on the U.S. and Canadian Billboard charts.

She Wrote ‘Harmony from the Heart’ During a Time When She Wasn’t Getting as Many Acting Jobs

In an interview with The List, Lowndes said she wrote “Harmony from the Heart” four years ago when her acting jobs were not as plentiful.

“I had a weird year, workwise, where I kept auditioning and testing for different roles and getting down to the final two and not booking,” Lowndes shared with The List. “I forced myself every night to write for an hour. This was the script and I didn’t do it to sell the script, I did it to keep myself sane and to remind myself why I got into this business in the first place.”

She said she was inspired to write the script after her mom told her that if she hadn’t been a piano teacher, she would have been a music therapist.

Lowndes’ many credits include “Magical Christmas Ornaments,” “High Flying Romance,” “Yes I Do,” “Christmas at Pemberley Manor,” “Mix Up in the Mediterranean,” “Over the Moon in Love,” “Merry Matrimony,” and more.

Several Hallmark Stars Have Signed Deals with GAC Family

Several Hallmark stars have already signed deals with GAC Family. Danica McKellar signed an exclusive contract with GAC. In an exclusive interview with Heavy, McKellar said that part of what drew her to GAC Family was the freedom and collaboration involved in their movies.

“Even on the movies that I executive produced before, it’s just a different feeling,” she said. “…There was this feeling of freedom, and they all said to me afterward [after filming ‘The Winter Palace’], ‘Thank you for making it so collaborative.’ Well, thank GAC because that’s where I got my sense of freedom and collaboration from.”

She continued, sharing: “Bill Abbott is a friend, and he’s such a good person. And I jumped at the opportunity to help him build this new network. … It’s a smaller network right now, and we’re building something together. And that in itself is this great feeling of collaboration and teamwork.”

Jen Lilley & Trevor Donovan have also signed multi-picture deals.

In an interview with Sportsology, Lilley revealed that her pregnancy played a role in her decision to join GAC Media.

She said: “I have a long-standing relationship with Bill Abbott who is the CEO. I really love Bill as a person. I think he’s full of integrity, and he does so much amazing charity work behind the scenes. For me especially being pregnant. I’m due in May. I’m building my own football team over here. It was incredible timing to know I will have consistent work over the next two years. I’m really thrilled on multiple levels.”

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Donovan said he plans to continue pitching ideas to GAC Family and he’ll be making at least two new movies for the network in the coming year.