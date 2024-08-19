Hallmark Alum Marries NHL Champion in Star-Studded Wedding

Former “Gossip Girl” actress and Hallmark Channel alum Jessica Szohr is officially off the market. On August 18, 2024, Us Weekly reported that Szohr, 39, married her longtime beau, former NHL player and Stanley Cup champion Brad Richardson, also 39.

Szohr shared photos from the special day in her Instagram Stories on August 17 and 18, including snapshots of some of her celebrity guests.

Jessica Szohr’s Maid of Honor Was Actress Nina Dobrev

On August 16, Szohr posted a photo of a large bouquet on a black background, signifying that she was off to get married.

One person commented, “Beautiful! Heard it was a fabulous weekend! CONGRATULATIONS!!❤️❤️”

Photos she posted in her Instagram Stories showed that guests included “Gossip Girl” alum Chace Crawford and actress Jillian Mueller. Szohr’s maid of honor was “Vampire Diaries” star Nina Dobrev.

In the comment section of Szohr’s flower post, event planner Janie Reese praised Form Flowers in Phoenix for helping to design the couple’s wedding day.

She wrote, “Jordan @Formfloral did an amazing job and was a pleasure to collaborate with! Nailed it!❤️😍”

Throughout the summer, Szohr, who starred in Hallmark’s “Lucky in Love,” has shared multiple peeks into her wedding preparations, including a June photo of her at a bridal shop with Dobrev and another that month of her “I Do Crew.” Another friend, artist and choreographer Jeri Slaughter, posted additional photos from their getaway.

On August 19, Szohr posted a brief video in her Stories from a plane headed for Italy, with her showing viewers two skincare products she had with her.

Over the video she tagged Vie En Rose Beauty and VSOTO Skin and wrote, “Heading to (Italian flag emoji) … My musts”

Jessica Szohr & Brad Richardson Confirmed They Were Dating in 2019

Szohr, 39, and Richardson, also 39, went public with their relationship in March 2019, according to Us Weekly, a week after the outlet broke the news that they were dating.

Before his retirement from the NHL in 2022, Richardson played for multiple teams including the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2013.

In September 2020, Szohr revealed via Instagram that she and Richardson were expecting their first child together. She announced the birth of their daughter, Bowie Ella, on January 21, 2021. Richardson also shares a daughter with ex-wife Lauren Hunt, according to Us Weekly.

For Father’s Day on June 16, Szohr wrote a tribute to him on Instagram that said, “Happy Dad Day baby! You do it all with a smile and you are so effing funny😍 you make us laugh like no one else can- and you know what they say …that laughters the best medicine:) Thank you for being wonderful and clam and understanding and constantly trying to add stuff to our back yard- hahah:) ❤️🧩 we love you more than you will ever know! Love you BRC (Brad Richardson Coachella)”