Hallmark Star Jessy Schram Reveals She’s Engaged

Hallmark star Jessy Schram has revealed on social media that she’s engaged. She shared the happy news just before Christmas.

She Shared a Photo of Her Engagement Ring with the Aurora Borealis as a Backdrop

Schram shared the photo and wrote, “And I said Yes 💍♥️.”

She posted the picture a few days before Christmas.

Fans, friends, and colleagues were quick to congratulate her.

Meghan Ory of “Chesapeake Shores” wrote, “Ahhhhhhhhhh yay!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations magical lady!!!”

Lea Thompson wrote, “Yay!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥❤️.”

One friend wrote, “Uh oh!!! I don’t know if the world is ready for the most beautiful bride of all time! Sooooo happy for you! ❤️❤️❤️”

Schram shared another photo two days later of her wearing her engagement ring.

She’s Engaged to Sterling Taylor

Schram is engaged to Sterling Taylor, whom she tagged in her engagement post. In September 2020, she wrote about him on Instagram, sharing: “Already missing this guy ♥️ the one I believe slept walked, got some cinnamon and fell back to sleep with it safely on his chest. (He neither confirms nor denies that’s how it got there.)”

She also shared a photo of the two of them together in March.

Taylor’s Instagram account noted that he’s on a social media hiatus. According to his website, he’s a professional photographer who recently shared his photography while on a motorcycle adventure that covered 49 states. He’s also a climber and a writer, his website noted. He shared that he traveled across the U.S. with “only a bike, a backpack, and the spirit of adventure.” Much of his website is incomplete, with “lorem ipsum” text filling in for copy that will likely be added at some point in the future.

He was featured in GQ Outubro Ultima in 2015 for his trip across the U.S., which he shared on his website.

Schram shared on Instagram that she climbs with Taylor.

She wrote, “Full disclosure- I sat there for 5 minutes trying to start this climb, because the callouses on my fingers had gone away and it was a new feel of rock. I was being silly. Then when I decided to (wo)man up and let it be fun- climbed all the way up shouting every few minutes— ‘Look baby- I’m dooooing iiit!’ B&W disposable camera photo *I also accidentally washed this disposable camera in the laundry- but @sterlingptaylor brought it back to life*.

Schram recently starred in Hallmark’s 2021 Christmas movie, “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas,” where she played an amnesiac opposite co-star Brendan Penny, who portrayed a nurse.

Schram told Monsters & Critics that she was drawn to the amnesiac storyline.

“When we dealt with this amnesiac story, I think the appeal for me was figuring out who this person is, who you are without your memories, and without any baggage or judgment of who you are,” she said.

Schram’s many credits include “A Nashville Christmas Carol” (her Hallmark Christmas movie from last year), “Chicago Med” (Dr. Hannah Asher), “Country at Heart” (another Hallmark movie,) “Amazing Winter Romance,” “Road to Christmas,” “The Nine Lives of Claw,” “Royal New Year’s Eve,” “Once Upon a Time” (Cinderella), “Nashville” (Cash Gray), “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles,” “Falling Skies” (Karen Nadler), “Mad Men” (Bonnie), “Last Resort” (Christine), “Life” (Rachey Seybolt), “Medium,” “Veronica Mars” (Hanna), the “Jane Doe” series (Susan Davis), and more.

