Jill Wagner Gets Up Close & Personal With Fans, Inviting Them Into Her Home

Jill Wagner is about to open up a lot more to her fans. The Hallmark and GAC Family star is going to start giving tours of her Nashville farm. The tours won’t be in-person, however. Wagner is launching a new mobile series where she will give fans a more personal glimpse into her life.

Wagner Is Launching a Series Where She Gets Up Close & Personal With Her Fans

Wagner is launching a new series on a mobile app called Great American Community, where she’ll be giving fans a more personal look into her life — including showing tours of her farm.

According to a press release that GAC Media sent to Heavy, the Great American Community app will launch on Monday, September 26 with 15 series from well-known TV hosts and stars, including Wagner.

The app is a free direct-to-consumer app that can be downloaded in mobile app stores and watched on any connected device, like a tablet or phone. The app is the brainchild of Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media and former CEO of the Hallmark Channel.

Wagner’s series is called “Farm and Family with Jill Wagner.”

The press statement shares: “Jill gives a beautiful glimpse into her life living on a farm in Nashville, including tours of her property, working out, family life, and Soulful Sundays.”

The series launches on September 26, and thereafter she’ll share new episodes on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Trevor Donovan Is Also Launching a New Series

Trevor Donovan is another Hallmark star launching a series on the app. His is called “Everyday Adventures with Trevor Donovan” and features moments from his life — including fun moments with his dogs. His episodes will air on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with a launch on September 26.

Other stars who will be launching series on the app include:

Debbie Matenopoulos

Larissa Wohl

Lauren Makk

Kym Douglas

Shirley Bovshow

Maria Provenzano

Lawrence Zarian

Lizzy Mathis

Emily Hutchinson

Jamie Tarence

Mahalia McKellar

Cameron Mathison

Danica McKellar

More stars are expected to join the app soon.

Wagner Is Also Starring in a New TV Series

Wagner’s been busy lately. She recently showed off a new, shorter haircut for her series “Lioness,” produced by “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan.

According to Deadline, “Lioness” is about a group of U.S. female operatives who infiltrate dangerous groups, ranging from cells in Afghanistan to drug cartels. Sheridan wrote the first two episodes. Deadline shared more details about the plot in another article, writing: “Based on a real-life CIA program, it follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within.”

In early May, GAC Family also announced that Wagner and Cameron Mathison will be starring in a new movie called “The Christmas Farm,” Deadline reported. Production began in early May and filming has already wrapped.

Wagner plays the role of marketing executive Janie who returns to her small-town hometown after her great uncle willed the family homestead to her. She hosts the town’s annual winter festival at the farm, with the help of her great uncle’s employee, Dylan (played by Mathison.)

