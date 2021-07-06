Jill Wagner Is Working on a New TV Series with ‘Yellowstone’ Creator

Hallmark star Jill Wagner has a lot of exciting things happening in her life. She’s pregnant with her second baby and she’s landed a starring role in a new TV series. The new series isn’t airing on The Hallmark Channel, and it’s a very different genre than Hallmark viewers might be familiar with seeing Wagner in.

Jill Wagner Hinted that She’ll Be Starring in the Series, Along with Being an Executive Producer

Wagner is producing and starring in a new spy drama created by Taylor Sheridan, who also created Paramount’s hit series “Yellowstone.” This new series will air on Paramount, Wide Open Country reported.

Wagner will be an executive producer on the series, according to IMDb. Although IMDb doesn’t mention that she’ll be acting in the series too, an interview she did with People hinted that she’ll also be in front of the camera.

In the April 2021 interview, Wagner revealed that she’s pregnant with her second child and due in August. She also shared that she is in better shape for this pregnancy because of her role in the series, which she’s also executive producing.

She told People: “I feel amazing! I had been training for a military role in ‘Lioness’ before I found out I was pregnant, so I came into this pregnancy in better shape than my last.”

In a post on Instagram in early July, Wagner added:

I’m honored to be mentioned along side Taylor. He is a brilliant writer and director and this is a dream come true for me. We begin this adventure next year. You guys know I was training for this last year but I got pregnant. As soon as I have the baby it’s go time, hitting the gym hard.

In September 2020, Deadline reported that the series will be about a Marine recruited to become friends with the daughter of a terrorist, and it’s inspired by a real-life CIA program. In addition to Sheridan and Wagner executive producing the series, it will also be executive produced by David Glasser, Bob Yari, and David Hutkin.

Wagner’s family has a military background. She and her husband, David Lemanowicz, first met when she was 17 and he was 20. They briefly dated and didn’t see each other again for 17 years, until she was on a USO tour and he was deployed. They were married in April 2017 and he still serves in the Army. In addition, her dad served in the Marines.

It should be noted that this series is different from a documentary called “Lioness” about Olympic boxing champions that is premiering in the UK and Ireland on Amazon this summer.

She Says She Hopes This Isn’t the End of ‘Mystery 101’

When Wagner shared the news on Instagram, one fan wrote: “Yay ❤️ but is this the end of Mystery 101 and Amy Winslow?”

Wagner replied: “I hope not.”

Another fan commented that it sounds like the new baby was a surprise and she said it was.

Wagner told People said the pregnancy wasn’t planned, but is very wanted.

“I took a test by myself and when it was positive I just dropped to my knees and did this strange laugh-cry,” she said.

