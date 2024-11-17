‘Jingle Bell Run’ Behind the Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Jingle Bell Run,” premieres on Saturday November 16, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Ashley Williams and Andrew Walker. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast that brought it to life.

‘Jingle Bell Run’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

“Jingle Bell Run” was filmed in the Vancouver, Canada, region, according to social media posts from cast and crew. The movie was filmed in June, People reported.

In an interview with Heavy, Walker said he loved filming the movie in Vancouver with Williams. He said they’re so close, they’re practically family, which helped them improvise some scenes.

“There were a couple of scenes we shot that I didn’t know were going to make the film — funny, funny scenes where Ashley and I are freaking out on each other, ad-libbing,” he told Heavy.

According to 4Filming, two filming locations in Surrey were:

Surrey Libraries’ City Centre Branch

13350 Central Ave. #3504 in Surrey

People.com also reported that in Vancouver, one of the filming locations was at an Adobe-style home decorated for the holidays called “Casa Estrella” in the film. It was warm that day, but the actors were still in a festive mood.

Williams told People there were “63 different sets” in the film.

“The amount of locations in this movie is insane,” Walker added.

Teana Marie Smith, who plays Shirley, posted an Instagram Reel during filming with some locations in Vancouver and in Surrey, a city about 30 minutes east of Vancouver.

Director Lucis Guest posted this reel with a ton of behind-the-scenes content, writing: ”Jingle Bell Run shenanigans.”

Guest also posted this “photo dump” of behind-the-scenes pictures.

In an interview with Photobook Magazine, Walker said that one of his favorite moments in the film happens near the end.

“The ending of the movie was a memorable day,” he said. “We took over an entire courtyard in a cluster of high rises in Vancouver, which is going to be visually impressive.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Avery is an unadventurous schoolteacher whose sister secretly signs her up for The Great Holiday Dash, a Christmas-themed reality competition show where she’s paired with former hockey player Wes. Despite clashing at first, Avery’s puzzle-solving skills and Wes’ physical prowess help them excel as they travel from city to city and compete in festive feats that have a local flavor. It’s not long before a real connection between these opposites begins to blossom. But when Avery overhears a conversation between Wes and a show producer it threatens to derail their budding romance. Keeping their eyes on the prize, the duo continues to dash to the finish line but there may be a more personal adventure for them still in store.”

Ashley Williams plays Avery. According to her bio, she first captured fan attention as a teenager, portraying Danielle Andropoulos on “As the World Turns.” She later starred in NBC’s “Good Morning Miami” and in the Lifetime film “Montana Sky.” Williams also had a memorable recurring role on “How I Met Your Mother” as Victoria, Ted’s “one that got away.” Her character became so popular that she won an online fan poll conducted by the show’s production staff as the character fans most wanted to see as “The Mother.” Her additional TV credits include recurring roles on “Saving Grace,” “Warehouse 13,” and “Huff,” along with guest roles on “FBI,” “Instinct,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “Monk,” “The Mentalist,” “The Good Wife,” “Psych,” “Girls,” and “Law & Order: SVU,” among others.

Williams, a talented writer, has shared deeply personal essays about her mother’s long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease on People and Medium.com. She’s also a birth doula, providing emotional, physical, and informational support to mothers and their partners.

Andrew Walker is Wes. According to his bio, ever since his Hallmark debut in “A Bride for Christmas,” Walker has starred as the leading man in over 20 Hallmark films, including popular titles like “A Dream of Christmas,” “Love on Ice,” “The Perfect Catch,” “Love Struck Café,” “Bottled with Love,” “Merry & Bright,” “My Christmas Family Tree,” and “Christmas on My Mind.” He starred in the fan-favorite “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” which is premiering a sequel this holiday season.

Walker is married to fellow Montreal native Cassandra Troy. The couple has two sons: West, born in July 2015, and Wolf, born in December 2019. In 2013, they co-founded Clover, a fresh cold-pressed juice company, with a friend. In 2018, they rebranded the company as Little West—a nod to their love for the West Coast and their son, West.

Also starring in the movie, according to IMDb, are: