Jodie Sweetin Announces Engagement Just Before Her 40th Birthday

Hallmark and “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin has revealed on social media that she’s engaged. Her co-stars celebrated the good news, which they said was welcome after last week’s news that her TV dad, Bob Saget, had died.

Sweetin Wrote: ‘I Think I’m Really Gonna Like Turning 40’

In her Instagram post announcing her good news, Sweetin wrote: “Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 ❤️❤️❤️💍”

Sweetin shared her post on the evening of January 17, and she turns 40 on January 19.

She shared a poem by Maya Angelou and wrote: “I love you Mescal, for always.

You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us.”

Her colleagues, fans, and friends joined in to congratulate her.

Candace Cameron Bure replied, “Congratulations sis ♥️❤️♥️ Love you.”

Sweetin replied to Bure, “love you!!”

One person commented on their exchange, writing: “These two @candacecbure @jodiesweetin are the definition of sisterhood. They are literally each other’s hype man/woman. Fixing each other’s crown and not knocking it down. Pay attention ladies we need to be more like them.”

Her Fiance, Mescal Wasilewski, Shared a Closeup Photo of the Ring

In his own Instagram post, her fiance Mescal Wasilewski shared the same photo along with a closeup of the ring.

Wasilewski wrote, “So that happened…”

The couple first announced they were dating with a collage of photos in February 2018, People reported.

Wasilewski moved across the country to be near Sweetin, and her children quickly bonded with him, Us Weekly reported. She shared that he lived in Brooklyn and she lived in Los Angeles when they first started dating, and they were long-distance for more than three years before he moved near her. She said that time gave her daughters, Zoie and Beatrix, and chance to “warm up to him.”

Sweetin’s first marriage was to Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006, Us Weekly reported. She and her second husband, Cody Herpin, are the parents of Zoie who is 13. She and her third husband, Morty Coyle, are the parents of daughter Beatrix, who is 11. She and Coyle broke up in 2016.

The Sun reported that Wasilewski is a primary therapist in Los Angeles who works in the field of addiction and mental health. His LinkedIn noted that he has worked in the field for more than 16 years.

He wrote on his profile: “I’m a trained interventionist, experienced sober coach and case manager… If you’re in need of a compassionate and patient guide through whatever difficulties you may be facing, I can help.”

Sweetin Recently Shared a Heartfelt Tribute to Saget After His Death

Sweetin recently shared a moving tribute to Saget after his death. Saget was found dead at the age of 65 on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Florida.

She wrote in an Instagram post: “There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was. One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, “I love you”. Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more…’”

She said she had many memories of their time together, and Saget would sometimes “drive you nuts” but “was so genuine that you couldn’t even get that frustrated.”

Bure replied to Sweetin’s tribute, writing: “This 👆🏻. Everyone needs to read this. You said it best Jodes. I just couldn’t get the words out. And I don’t know if I’ll be able to for a long while 💔 I love you sister ❤️”

Sweetin is perhaps best known for her role on “Full House” and “Fuller House.” She has also starred in TV movies, including several Hallmark movies, and had numerous other guest roles. Some of Sweetin’s Hallmark movies included “Entertaining Christmas,” “Merry & Bright,” “Love Under the Rainbow,” and “Finding Santa.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s January 2022 Movie Lineup