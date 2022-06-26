VIDEO: Jodie Sweetin Pushed to the Ground

Hallmark star Jodie Sweetin was attending a protest in California when she was pushed by a police officer and fell to the ground, video circulating on social media reveals.

The Video Shows a Police Officer Pushing Her Away

The video shows Sweetin at a protest where a line of police officers and protesters are seen facing each other. You can watch the video in the tweet below.

BREAKING: Footage from this morning's protest in Los Angeles, with Jodie Sweetin (@JodieSweetin) among the protestors. pic.twitter.com/gj9cBaVsGc — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) June 26, 2022

The video begins by showing Sweetin standing near the group of police officers, away from the line of protesters. She’s seen being pushed away by an officer, and then she appears to trip over a curb and fall to the ground.

Twitter user Mike Ade shared a tweet that appeared to show video of the same protest before the moment with Sweetin, which is shown in his second tweet video.

It pained me to see @JodieSweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway…SMH @LAPDHQ what are y’all doing? pic.twitter.com/1oizimOyaA — Mike Ade (@bellikemike) June 26, 2022

TMZ reported that Sweetin and the protesters were on a Los Angeles freeway when the incident happened. Police officers blocked their path and Sweetin was shoved back to the protesters when she got close to the police.

Sweetin told TMZ that she is doing fine now.

She said: “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court. Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

The person who originally uploaded the video told TMZ that Sweetin was trying to lead the protesters away from the freeway. After she was pushed the crowd chanted, “No justice, no peace.”

A longer version of the video can be seen below, shared by photographer Bellikemike.

He wrote, “Jodi is the definition of a real one and fortunately she’s okay! But for others who choose to protest today move with caution and keep your head on swivel. It’s going to be a very long summer.🙏🏾.”

Many of Sweetin’s fans are reacting in her defense.

Megan Kelley Hall tweeted, “This is horrendous, but

@JodieSweetin —Stephanie from Full House—is a bad ass!”

The Astute Galoot tweeted, “Jodie Sweetin rocks! 🪨”

Britney Jean Asghari tweeted, “You hurt our Stephanie Tanner you hurt us ALL.”

Sweetin Has Recently Starred in a Reality Series

Sweetin is perhaps best known for her role on “Full House” and “Fuller House.” She has also starred in TV movies, including several Hallmark movies. Some of Sweetin’s Hallmark movies included “Entertaining Christmas,” “Merry & Bright,” “Love Under the Rainbow,” and “Finding Santa.”

She also recently starred in the CBS reality series, “Beyond the Edge.”

Sweetin said that her third adventure on “Beyond the Edge” had a challenge that was the toughest thing she ever had done physically, Screenrant reported.

She said: “That swim will forever live in my mind. My body shut down. When I started crying, and I’m like, ‘I’m trying,’ it was because my brain was no longer making my body move…”

She said Water Safety was so worried that they tried to rescue her, but she screamed at them not to touch her.

“I’ve got it!” she recalled yelling at the safety team.

In an interview with Parade, Sweetin said it was an incredibly tough moment.

“It was quite possibly the hardest physical thing I’ve ever had to do,” she recalled. “And then there’s the mental challenge of overcoming that and being like, ‘I am not giving up. No matter how long it takes, no matter what I do, I will float on my back if I have to.’ It changed me.”

